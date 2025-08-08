St. John’s Episcopal Hospital earns reaccreditation for providing patients with safe and high-quality care

St. John’s Episcopal Hospital received the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval, signifying its reaccreditation and continued commitment to providing patients safe and high-quality care.

The reaccreditation comes after the hospital went through a rigorous, unannounced on-site review last May by a review team from the Joint Commission. These reviewers assessed St. John’s Episcopal Hospital’s standards in emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management and other key areas.

The hospital, located at 3-27 Beach 19th St. in Far Rockaway, is part of Episcopal Health Services (EHS). It provides emergency and ambulatory care to the densely populated, culturally and economically diverse and medically underserved residents of and around the Rockaway Peninsula.

“This accreditation is more than a seal of approval – it is a validation of the exceptional, patient-centered care that defines our health system,” EHS Chief Executive Officer Donald T. Morrish, MD, MMM, said. “Earning this recognition means that we have met – and exceeded – rigorous nationally recognized standards for quality and safety in every area of our patient care, from clinical excellence to operational precision.”

“This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication, expertise and collaboration of our entire team,” EHS Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Karen Paige, MBA, RN, CPHQ, CPPS, CPXP, OCN, said. “Reaccreditation from the Joint Commission reinforces the fact that we are not only meeting but exceeding national standards in patient safety, clinical excellence and operational performance. Our deep-rooted commitment to continuous improvement drives everything we do to deliver exceptional care.”

Health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients consult with the Joint Commission to develop the standards for accreditation and reaccreditation. Scientific literature and expert consensus also help to inform these team members to assist health care organizations in measuring, assessing and improving performance. On-site observations and interviews are also conducted by the surveyors.

“Quality and safety are key hallmarks at EHS,” EHS Chief Quality Officer Robert Bloise Jr., DMSc, MS, PA-C, said. “This reaccreditation confirms that our systems not only meet the highest national benchmarks, but also continue to support ongoing improvements in patient care.”