Suspect arraigned for injuring mother and daughter in Whitestone carjacking that left cop wounded by friendly fire: DA

A suspect has been arraigned for the one-man crime spree that left several people injured in Whitestone, including an NYPD detective, who was wounded by friendly fire on Friday.

A Brooklyn man was ordered held without bail after he was criminally charged with a slew of crimes for his attempted carjacking spree that led to an NYPD friendly fire incident in Whitestone on Aug. 22.

Kevin Dubuisson, 28, was arraigned Sunday on a criminal complaint charging him with robbery, assault, grand larceny, menacing, and other related crimes for allegedly trying to steal a car at a gas station, threatened to kill a pedestrian, attacked a parked driver and rammed a stolen vehicle into another car as two women — one aged 87 — as they tried to exit the car. If convicted, Dubuisson faces up to 32 years in prison.

“As per the complaint, this defendant brought chaos to a quiet Queens neighborhood on Friday morning when he attempted to carjack multiple people and assaulted a livery driver — events that led directly to a responding New York City Police Detective being shot in a friendly fire incident,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

According to the charges, at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 22, Dubuisson walked into the parking lot of a Mobil gas station on Parsons Boulevard in Whitestone and entered the driver’s side of a white Hyundai Santa Fe, which had its engine running and keys in the vehicle. An employee at the gas station walked towards the vehicle while ordering Dubuisson to get out of the SUV. Dubuisson refused, and a physical altercation ensued as the employee attempted to remove the keys from the vehicle.

Dubuisson then exited the SUV and left the property while yelling at the employee. According to video surveillance, Dubuisson raised his waistband and simulated what appeared to be a firearm. A second victim saw Dubuisson at the Mobil station from across the street. The defendant approached the woman and said, “I’m going to f***ing kill you, you white bitch,” while reaching under his gray jacket and putting his fist in his waistband, appearing to grip the handle of a firearm, according to the criminal complaint.

At approximately 8:50 a.m., at the intersection of 22nd Road and the Whitestone Expressway service road, Dubuisson approached a man seated in a black Toyota Highlander and knocked on the window. Dubuisson allegedly told the driver to “give me the car” while holding what appeared to be a metal hook near the victim’s head. The man got out of the SUV, with his key fob in his pocket, and ran away from Dubuisson. After chasing him for several blocks, Dubuisson caught up to the victim, punched him from behind, and demanded that the man give him the keys to the Toyota. The victim threw the keys and watched as Dubuisson picked them up and ran in the direction of the vehicle.

At approximately 8:52 a.m., a woman was helping her 87-year-old mother get out of her vehicle when the Toyota — driven by Dubuisson — backed into her vehicle at a high rate of speed and caused the woman’s vehicle to strike both her and her elderly mother, knocking both of them to the ground. EMS transported both women to an area hospital. The daughter sustained bruising to her elbow and arm and a laceration to her foot. The elderly mother suffered a laceration to her head and a large amount of blood loss, as well as bruising, a brain bleed, and a fractured wrist, according to the criminal complaint.

Just before 9 a.m., at the Whitestone Expressway service road and 22nd Road, NYPD Detective Corey Fisher of the Queens South Narcotics Bureau — who was on duty but not in a police uniform — saw Dubuisson running with what appeared to be a crowbar and the Toyota driver on the side of the road and stopped to ask if the man needed help. Detective Fisher pursued Dubuisson and saw him get into the Toyota and slam into the woman’s vehicle. The detective then saw Dubuisson attempt to leave the area and placed his vehicle — a Chrysler Pacifica, with its police lights activated — in front of the Toyota. Dubuisson drove the Toyota into the side of the Chrysler, which caused the Toyota to stop.

Detective Fisher and his partner exited the unmarked police vehicle with their guns drawn and told the defendant to “stop the vehicle.” Uniformed police officers arrived at the scene at the same time and approached the Toyota with their guns drawn. Detective Fisher then heard several gunshots from the vicinity of several of the uniformed officers and was struck in his right hand and left leg. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was treated for two gunshot wounds and a broken leg.

“Make no mistake, this defendant’s alleged actions set into motion the events that led to Detective Cory Fisher’s hospitalization,” Katz said. “I wish Detective Fisher well as he recuperates from his injuries.”

Queens Criminal Court Judge remanded Dubuisson into custody without bail. If convicted, he faces up to 32 years’ imprisonment.

“The defendant is now facing serious charges of robbery, assault on a police officer, and other crimes, and my office will aggressively prosecute this case,” Katz said.