Suspect wanted for flashing woman multiple times while riding R train in Astoria: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly flashed a woman multiple times while riding an R train in Astoria.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and Transit District 20 are looking for a flasher who exposed himself repeatedly to a woman on board a northbound R train in Astoria on Sunday, Aug. 17.

The suspect sat across from the 34-year-old victim at around 12:50 p.m. as the subway was in the vicinity of Steinway Street and 34th Avenue and showed her his genitals multiple times, police said. The suspect zipped up and got off the train at the station and ran off on foot in an unknown direction. The woman was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Monday and described him as having a dark complexion with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, brown pants with white specks and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this public lewdness investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 17, the 114th Precinct has reported 63 sex crimes so far in 2025, nine more than the 54 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 16.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are also up in the precinct with 25 reported so far this year, two more than the 23 reported at the same point in 2025, an increase of 8.7%, according to CompStat.