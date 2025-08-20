Suspect snatches cash-packed wallet from man at R train station in Woodside: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly stole a wallet dropped by a younger man as he passed through the turnstile at the Broadway/North Boulevard station in Woodside.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a wallet from an R train rider in Woodside late last month.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 30, inside the Broadway/Northern Boulevard subway station just before 3 p.m., when the 22-year-old victim dropped his wallet while passing through the turnstiles. A much older stranger stooped down, grabbed the wallet and fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

The wallet contained his driver’s license, several credit cards, and approximately $800 in cash.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a medium complexion, approximately 50 to 50 years of age with black hair. He was last seen wearing camouflage cargo pants, a green t-shirt, white sneakers and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding this grand larceny investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 17, the 108th Precinct has reported 490 grand larcenies so far in 2025, 14 more than the 476 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 2.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are also on the rise in the precinct with 45 reported so far this year, five more than the 40 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 12.4%, according to CompStat.