Suspect caught on camera allegedly vandalizing civilian patrol vehicle in Ozone Park

A suspect is wanted for vandalizing a Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol vehicle during the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 29.

Police from the 102nd Precinct are looking for a vandal who was caught on video surveillance slashing the tires on a Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol (COPCP) marked patrol car and a second vehicle during the early morning of Tuesday, July 29.

The security camera footage shows the suspect arriving in a dark blue 2007 to 2013 BMW X5 SUV and parking just north of 102nd Road. A man exited the SUV, walked toward the 216 Ford Fusion patrol car parked on 89th Street near 102nd Road, a block south of Rockaway Boulevard, appeared to check for cameras, and punctured both driver’s side tires.

On the way back to the SUV, the vandal slashed a tire on a nearby Jeep before returning to his vehicle and leaving the scene, driving north on 89th Street past Rockaway Boulevard. The surveillance video was turned over to the 102nd Precinct Detective Squad, which is actively investigating the incident.

“This was not just vandalism,” COPCP Communications Director Daniel Coffaro Hill said. “It directly affects our ability to serve the community.”

The disabled vehicle is COPCP’s only patrol car and remains out of service, he added. It is used for late-night visibility patrols, assisting during prayer times, responding to community concerns, supporting events, and related operations. While COPCP members continue to observe, report, and assist using personal vehicles or on foot, the loss of the patrol car limits operational capacity.

“We are undeterred,” COPCP Executive Director Mohammad Khan said. “Our team remains active and committed. We are confident in the 102nd Precinct investigation.”

COPCP operates without a fleet or emergency reserve funding and is requesting assistance from residents and local supporters to help cover the cost of tire replacement and related repairs. Contributions can be made at www.copcp.org/donate or by contacting the organization directly.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or his SUV is urged to contact the 102nd Precinct Detective Squad at 718-805-3212.