Young teen arrested for stabbing 14-year-old boy in the face in Elmhurst: NYPD

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with assault, menacing, and other related crimes for allegedly stabbing a classmate multiple times in broad daylight on Broadway in Elmhurst, according to authorities.

The youngster, who was not identified because he is a minor, got into a dispute with another 14-year-old boy at a nearby charter school that escalated into violence at around 2:15 p.m. when he pulled out a knife and stabbed his classmate in the face, arm and hands in front of a group of screaming kids on Broadway near Justice Avenue, police said.

The wounded boy sought refuge in Castle Chicken at 85-55 Broadway, where workers called police. Officers from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst responded to the call of an assault in progress and took the assailant into custody. EMS rushed the wounded boy to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

His attacker was booked at the 110th Precinct, where he was additionally charged with harassment and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, according to an NYPD spokesman, who added that the investigation remains ongoing.