Brooklyn teen stabbed to death in Jackson Heights, suspect remains at large: NYPD

A Brooklyn teenager was stabbed to death on 93rd Street in Jackson Heights on Thursday, Aug. 14, and the suspect remains at large.

A Brooklyn teenager was stabbed to death in broad daylight on a detached garage rooftop in the heart of Jackson Heights during the evening of Thursday, Aug. 14, according to authorities.

Police from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress at 35-21 93rd St. at 6:15 p.m. and, upon their arrival, officers found the 19-year-old victim on the roof, unconscious in a pool of blood with a stab wound to his abdomen.

EMS rushed the wounded teen to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead a short while later, police said. He was later identified as Jayson Fernandez, of Belmont Avenue in East New York.

Fernandez reportedly argued with a man in a hooded sweatshirt in front of the property, and it turned violent when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed him. Fernandez climbed onto the garage to escape his attacker. An NYPD spokesman could not confirm the report on Friday, adding that there are no arrests and the homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 10, the 115th Precinct has reported four murders so far in 2025, two more than the two reported at the same point last year, an increase of 100%, according to the most recent CompStat report.