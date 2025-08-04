Elected officials and tenants protest against alleged ‘displacement tactics’ at Glendale’s Clover Place

Tenants and elected officials gathered in Glendale Saturday afternoon to protest against what they described as “displacement tactics” enforced by the landlord of three residential buildings on Clover Place — accusations which the landlord strongly denies.

Residents at 56-07, 56-11 and 56-21 Clover Pl. have accused the building’s new owners of attempting to misclassify their homes as condominiums in what they describe as an unlawful attempt to strip them of rent-stabilized units.

Tenants joined state Sen. Mike Gianaris and Assemblymembers Jenifer Rajkumar and Maritza Dávila to protest outside the buildings on Aug. 2, where they alleged that they were being forced to choose between rent hikes of up to 50% or an eviction. Advocates argued that the rent hikes are illegal under New York State’s Good Cause Eviction laws, which protect tenants from unreasonable evictions and rent increases.

However, representatives of 56 Clover Realty LLC, who bought the three buildings in April, have pushed back strongly against the accusations, stating that the three buildings were never rent-stabilized and have always contained condominiums. They further argued that tenants are not protected by Good Cause Eviction laws because the law does not apply to condos.

“This exemption is clearly stated in the statute and has been confirmed through legal counsel,” a 56 Clover Realty representative told QNS. “The recent rent increases were issued lawfully and in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. Also, the building was never subject to rent stabilization. We have been trying to speak with the tenants to come to a rent amount that is mutually agreeable, but they have not been responding.”

Deeds provided by 56 Clover Realty appear to indicate that all 24 units in the three buildings are designated as condos.

Still, tenants and elected officials criticized the landlord over the measure and gathered outside 56-21 Clover Pl. on Aug. 2 to protest against the rent hikes.

Protesters held signs bearing slogans such as “stop the rent hikes” and “we will not be displaced,” while some residents hung banners indicating that they were on “rent strike” — a form of protest where a group of tenants refuse to pay a landlord until their demands have been met.

Dávila argued that most tenants have been living in the three buildings for 20 or 30 years and said tenants first learned that the units were classed as condos when 56 Clover Realty bought the properties in April. Representatives from Rajkumar’s office described 56 Clover Realty’s claim that the units are condos as an “unprecedented interpretation.”

Dávila said residents can’t afford a 50% rent hike and can’t stomach the prospect of being forced to leave their long-term homes.

She conceded that the buildings may not have been officially rent-stabilized but said the previous landlord had been treating it as such by offering tenants one- or two-year leases.

Dávila further accused 56 Clover Realty of not “acting in good faith” and using “scare tactics” to displace tenants living at the three properties.

“This is a travesty,” Dávila said. “When you purchase, you inherit the problems that are already there.”

She added that she is currently working to introduce legislation that would “close the loophole” that exempts condos from Good Cause Eviction laws.

“This is not only happening at Clover Place,” Dávila said. “This is happening all over the city.”

Dávila vowed that there will be more demonstrations outside the three properties in the future and added that Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and New York Attorney General Letitia are now advocating on behalf of the tenants.

She also said tenants are prepared to take the issue to Housing Court if they cannot come to an agreement with landlords.

“They have no other choice,” Dávila said. “They cannot afford a 50% rent increase.”

Residents also cannot face eviction from their long-term homes, Dávila said, alleging that a senior resident living in one of the units was hospitalized due to the stress of the issue.

Gianaris, meanwhile, called on 56 Clover Realty to work with tenants to find a workable solution to ensure that residents can remain in their homes.

“It’s deeply disappointing that in the midst of a cost of living and housing crisis, building ownership seems focused on displacing dozens of long term residents,” Gianaris said in a statement. “I hope that building ownership will work with residents to try and keep families in their homes and community.”

Residents and elected officials also alleged that all three buildings have significant issues, including mold and rodent infestations, accusing 56 Clover Realty of failing to address the issues.

Again, the company pushed back strongly, stating that they have sent contractors to address mold infestations in individual apartments, only to be denied access by tenants. They also said they have sent exterminators to the building’s common areas.

Dávila, however, said residents refused access because they are living in fear and do not trust the new owners.

“These people have not operated in good faith, so residents are afraid,” Dávila said. “They don’t know what they’re going to come in to do. They don’t they don’t know if these people are coming to their house to destroy.”

Rajkumar vowed to find a solution that would help keep tenants in their homes without paying significant rent hikes.

“They (residents) have suffered through years of building neglect, only to now be hit with crushing rent hikes that threaten to drive them out,” Rajkumar said in a statement. “Together, we will reach a resolution that keeps these families in their homes and sends a clear message: No one who builds this city will be priced out of it.”