Quantcast
Flushing
Things to Do

Ace your appetite with Tennis Fuel Set at Nan Xiang in Flushing

By Posted on
Nan Xiang
Nan Xiang is offering the Tennis Fuel Set in honor of the U.S Open through Sept. 7.
Photo credit: Jessica Militello

Nan Xiang is serving up some of their most popular Shanghainese dishes with an incredible special in honor of the US Open, called the Tennis Fuel Set, featuring favorites like their signature soup dumplings and more.

The restaurant, located at 39-16 Prince St. in Flushing, just minutes away from the Billie Jean King Tennis Center, is offering the unreal deal through Sept. 7 at all three of their NYC locations, including their Koreatown and St. Mark’s restaurants in the city.

The set menu includes braised beef noodles or their new pan-fried crispy noodles for those interested in a vegetarian alternative, their original pork soup dumplings, which include the option to upgrade to any premium dumpling, and one complimentary non-alcoholic drink. The restaurant is also offering 10% off for any guests who visit and show their U.S Open ticket. Guests who order the Tennis Fuel Set can enter a raffle to win a limited-edition Nan Xiang tennis-themed t-shirt.

Nan Xiang
An assortment of soup dumplings by Nan Xiang. Photo credit: Nan Xiang.

Their flagship restaurant in Flushing, which has been open since 2006, serves an array of authentic and delicious dishes for guests to enjoy at the expansive restaurant, which overlooks the neighborhood in the heart of Flushing’s Chinatown. The space was named after Shanghai’s Nan Xiang County as a homage to the place where xiao long bao, or soup dumplings, originated.

The restaurant specializes in the thin-skinned soup dumplings and has been recognized in the Michelin Guide for nine consecutive years. The restaurant continues to be a popular go-to space for their authentic and delicious cuisine. 

Nan Xiang
Nan Xiang has an array of cold dishes to enjoy. Photo credit: Nan Xiang.

From cold dishes like their cucumber salad and savory pressed tofu, to favorites from their dum sum bar like fried shrimp spring rolls or pan-fried soup dumplings, the space is perfect for trying an array of small dishes with friends before indulging in their popular soup dumplings. Their dumpling offerings range from black truffle, crab meat and pork, chicken, scallop, and more. Guests can also indulge in their braised beef noodle soup, made with tender beef, delicious noodles and savory broth. The restaurant even has an array of house-made teas, like their passionfruit and lime green tea, melon green tea, and other refreshing drinks. 

Nan Xiang
Their braised beef noodle soup is another delicious and hearty dish at Nan Xiang.Photo credit: Jessica Militello

Whether guests are visiting for the first time or returning to a personal favorite, their latest Tennis Fuel Set provides an incredible opportunity to indulge in the restaurant’s authentic and delicious dishes at a great price.

Nan Xiang’s Tennis Fuel Set special.Photo credit: Nan Xiang.

To learn more about Nan Xiang’s Tennis Fuel Set and more of their menu offerings, visit their website or follow them @nanxiangsoupdumplings

See more Queens events Post an event

About the Author

Jessica Militello

I write feature articles and profiles on restaurants, new businesses, artists, creators, and events throughout Queens, particularly Western and Northeast Queens. I like to shed light on anything fun and uplifting going on in the area, or people working together to help each other in the community.

More Flushing News

More from Around New York