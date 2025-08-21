Nan Xiang is offering the Tennis Fuel Set in honor of the U.S Open through Sept. 7.

Nan Xiang is serving up some of their most popular Shanghainese dishes with an incredible special in honor of the US Open, called the Tennis Fuel Set, featuring favorites like their signature soup dumplings and more.

The restaurant, located at 39-16 Prince St. in Flushing, just minutes away from the Billie Jean King Tennis Center, is offering the unreal deal through Sept. 7 at all three of their NYC locations, including their Koreatown and St. Mark’s restaurants in the city.

The set menu includes braised beef noodles or their new pan-fried crispy noodles for those interested in a vegetarian alternative, their original pork soup dumplings, which include the option to upgrade to any premium dumpling, and one complimentary non-alcoholic drink. The restaurant is also offering 10% off for any guests who visit and show their U.S Open ticket. Guests who order the Tennis Fuel Set can enter a raffle to win a limited-edition Nan Xiang tennis-themed t-shirt.

Their flagship restaurant in Flushing, which has been open since 2006, serves an array of authentic and delicious dishes for guests to enjoy at the expansive restaurant, which overlooks the neighborhood in the heart of Flushing’s Chinatown. The space was named after Shanghai’s Nan Xiang County as a homage to the place where xiao long bao, or soup dumplings, originated.

The restaurant specializes in the thin-skinned soup dumplings and has been recognized in the Michelin Guide for nine consecutive years. The restaurant continues to be a popular go-to space for their authentic and delicious cuisine.

From cold dishes like their cucumber salad and savory pressed tofu, to favorites from their dum sum bar like fried shrimp spring rolls or pan-fried soup dumplings, the space is perfect for trying an array of small dishes with friends before indulging in their popular soup dumplings. Their dumpling offerings range from black truffle, crab meat and pork, chicken, scallop, and more. Guests can also indulge in their braised beef noodle soup, made with tender beef, delicious noodles and savory broth. The restaurant even has an array of house-made teas, like their passionfruit and lime green tea, melon green tea, and other refreshing drinks.

Whether guests are visiting for the first time or returning to a personal favorite, their latest Tennis Fuel Set provides an incredible opportunity to indulge in the restaurant’s authentic and delicious dishes at a great price.

To learn more about Nan Xiang’s Tennis Fuel Set and more of their menu offerings, visit their website or follow them @nanxiangsoupdumplings