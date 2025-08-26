‘Topographies’ exhibit arrives in Bayside at Garage Art Center

Topographies by artist Peter Gerakaris will open on September 6 at the Garage Art Center in Bayside.

The Garage Art Center is welcoming the start of a new month with their latest exhibit, “Topographies,” by artist Peter D. Gerakaris, beginning on Sept. 6.

The compact art gallery, located at 26-01 Corporal Kennedy St. in Bayside, will feature the solo exhibition through Sept. 28, including an opening reception on Sept. 6 to immerse guests in the exhibit, where nature and culture harmonize through layered compositions, bold color, and conceptual depth.

Gerakaris was raised in New Hampshire and is currently based in Connecticut. The artist and scuba diver often takes his firsthand experiences with underwater life as inspiration for his work.

His latest exhibit is centered on “Turtle Oculus Tondo,” which is a portal-like painting, giving viewers the opportunity to peer into an environment illustrating life and nature. The solo exhibition will be on display for the month of September, including an artist talk on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., when guests can enjoy an in-depth conversation with Gerakaris about his work and creative practice.

Gerakaris often uses his work to make a larger statement about the present state of ocean life, taking a hand-painted collage approach of organic vignettes with aerial perspectives of oceanic topographies, abstract microscopic details and motifs such as endangered sea creatures amidst undulating coral.

“There’s a certain urge we all have to romanticize nature’s creations, whether it’s wildflowers, rainbows, Bambi, or organic lettuce,” said Gerakaris via a statement from The Garage Art Center. “As much as I love these things, I also recognize it’s the same force that generates hurricanes, scorpions, and plants like Ricinus, a beautiful, decorative plant that also happens to be toxic. I’ve long been obsessed with this duality-how something so seductive and beautiful could also be poisonous, and what an indifferent power nature truly is.”

The Garage Art Center is a 501 (3)(c) nonprofit organization that was founded in 2020. The space provides a platform to support artists by providing a venue to show their work with zero exhibition fees and 100% of proceeds going to the artists. The venue also helps to promote the event as well as host an opening reception.

“Topographies” opening reception will take place on Sat. Sept. 6 from 4-6 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the exhibit, meet the artist, as well as enjoy light refreshments.

For more information, visit The Garage Art Center’s website or follow them on Instagram.