CM Ung announces free back-to-school block party, including giveaways and live entertainment

CM Sandra Ung announced details of the “UNG-believable” back-to-school block party at her district office on Monday. Photo courtesy of Council Member Sandra Ung.

Council Member Sandra Ung has announced the first-ever “UNG-believable” back-to-school block party, which will feature free giveaways and live performances in front of her district office in Flushing this Friday.

The block party, which runs from 12-3 p.m. in front Ung’s district office at 136-21 Latimer Pl. on Friday, Aug. 29, is sponsored by Ung, U.S. Rep. Grace Meng and a number of community organizations. The event is also supported by State Sen. John Liu, Assembly Member Ron Kim, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

The event is free and open to the public and features live performances, including martial arts and street dance performances by Evolute Academia, dance routines from Dance for the People, a Chinese yo-yo presentation by Glow Cultural Center and a Zumba class led by the Flushing YMCA.

Meanwhile, the NYPD Game Truck will also provide children with an opportunity to play a number of different video games.

The family-friendly event will also feature giveaways of books, school supplies and other items to help students prepare for the upcoming school year. More than 25 local nonprofits, cultural institutions and community organizations will be on hand to share resources and information.

Ung said the event offered local residents an opportunity to come together and celebrate the end of summer as well as the oncoming school year.

“This block party is about bringing our community together to celebrate the end of summer and help kids start the school year with the tools they need to succeed,” Ung said in a statement. “I invite the entire community to come out, enjoy the festivities and send our students back to school feeling confident and prepared.”

Meng, meanwhile, said she was proud to help bring local residents together as the new school year draws nearer.

“From performances and giveaways to helpful resources for families, my team and I look forward to kicking off the upcoming school year with our Queens community,” Meng said in a statement.

The event is supported by a number of local organizations, including the Flushing Library, Garden of Hope and the Korean American Family Service Center.

Yang Zeng, director of the Flushing Library, said the library is “thrilled” to play a part in the inaugural back-to-school block party.

“This event is a wonderful way to come together as a community, celebrate the end of summer and make sure our students have the tools they need for a successful school year,” Zeng said.

Amy Tai, co-executive director of Garden of Hope, said the event will bring children and parents together to “celebrate, connect and thrive.”

“We believe every child deserves to feel safe and supported,” Tai said.

Jimmy Chen, founder of Evolute Academia, said the performing arts center is excited to host performances at Friday’s block party.

“During the ‘UNG-believable’ Back-to-School Block Party, we’ll be bringing the community an exciting showcase featuring karate demonstrations, Brazilian Capoeira, street dance and more. Our goal is to provide a rich and visually engaging artistic experience for everyone,” Chen said.