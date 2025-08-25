US Open Fan Week sees record turnout of nearly 240K people

Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend sign autographs following a mixed doubles match during Fan Week at the 2025 US Open on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.

A record number of 239,307 people took part in the 2025 US Open Fan Week, which ran from Monday, Aug. 18, to Saturday, Aug. 23, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The new high in turnout was buoyed in large part by a strong shared interest in the reimagined US Open Mixed Doubles Championship. Another big contributing factor was the over 50,000 people present for Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day.

There were sellout crowds at each of the Mixed Doubles Championship events, with the first two rounds having been held on Tuesday, Aug. 19, and the semifinals and finals having occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 20. Another 20,000 fans got to watch Mixed Doubles for free at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Approximately 54,020 people were on the grounds during Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day, which closed out Fan Week on Saturday. This broke the previous record of 47,875 attendees, set during last year’s Fan Week.

Admission to the grounds was free throughout Fan Week. Some of the biggest stars in tennis, both past and present, joined in on the festivities, with many competing with one another in the Mixed Doubles Tournament.

More than 3 million different devices accessed the US Open app or USOpen.org during Fan Week. Representing a 59% jump from the 2024 Fan Week, this marked the highest total on record.

Visits to the US Open’s digital platforms followed a similar trend to the number of devices at the event. Over 5.3 million visits were made to the digital platforms, marking a 77% boost from 2024, as well as the highest recorded number.

Ahead of the 2025 US Open Fan Week, over 240,000 people registered for the Fan Access Pass, which provided them access to many of the events at Fan Week, including the silent disco, the block party and more. There was a 22% jump in unique users on the grounds this year.