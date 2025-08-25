Quantcast
US Open Fan Week sees record turnout of nearly 240K people

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend sign autographs following a mixed doubles match during Fan Week at the 2025 US Open on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.
Photo by Pete Staples/USTA

A record number of 239,307 people took part in the 2025 US Open Fan Week, which ran from Monday, Aug. 18, to Saturday, Aug. 23, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Members of the National Dance Institute perform on the Fan Week Fountain Stage during the 2025 US Open Fan Week on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. Photo by Lexie Wanninger/USTA

The new high in turnout was buoyed in large part by a strong shared interest in the reimagined US Open Mixed Doubles Championship. Another big contributing factor was the over 50,000 people present for Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day.

Venus Williams and John McEnroe celebrate during the Stars of the Open presented by Chase as part of the 2025 US Open Fan Week on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. Photo by Darren Carroll/USTA

There were sellout crowds at each of the Mixed Doubles Championship events, with the first two rounds having been held on Tuesday, Aug. 19, and the semifinals and finals having occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 20. Another 20,000 fans got to watch Mixed Doubles for free at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Approximately 54,020 people were on the grounds during Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day, which closed out Fan Week on Saturday. This broke the previous record of 47,875 attendees, set during last year’s Fan Week.

A kid and coach play at the Wilson Stars court during Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. Photo by Chris Krusberg/USTA
A kid plays at the Wilson Stars court during Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day 2025. Photo by Chris Krusberg/USTA

Admission to the grounds was free throughout Fan Week. Some of the biggest stars in tennis, both past and present, joined in on the festivities, with many competing with one another in the Mixed Doubles Tournament.

Jessica Pegula signs autographs for fans during media day at the 2025 US Open Fan Week on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. Photo by David Nemec/USTA

More than 3 million different devices accessed the US Open app or USOpen.org during Fan Week. Representing a 59% jump from the 2024 Fan Week, this marked the highest total on record.

Performers from the Calpulli Mexican Dance Company on the Fountain Plaza Stage at the 2025 US Open Fan Week on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. Photo by Lexie Wanninger/USTA

Visits to the US Open’s digital platforms followed a similar trend to the number of devices at the event. Over 5.3 million visits were made to the digital platforms, marking a 77% boost from 2024, as well as the highest recorded number.

That Girl Lay Lay performs on the Fan Week Fountain Plaza Stage during Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at the 2025 US Open Fan Week on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. Photo by Lexie Wanninger/USTA

Ahead of the 2025 US Open Fan Week, over 240,000 people registered for the Fan Access Pass, which provided them access to many of the events at Fan Week, including the silent disco, the block party and more. There was a 22% jump in unique users on the grounds this year.

DJ Whutever, Jasmine Solano, and DJ Curly Nez performed during the 2025 Silent Disco on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. Photo by Mike Lawrence/USTA

 

