Queens Together launches ‘Unofficial US Open Dining Guide’ encouraging fans to sample restaurants along the 7 line

“La Chaparrita” at Mariscos El Submarino – one of many dishes US Open fans can sample near the 7 line in Queens. Photo: Shane O’Brien.

The US Open returns to Flushing Meadows Corona Park this Sunday, with more than 1 million attendees anticipated to take mass transit to the iconic annual tennis event. With hundreds of thousands of fans set to take the 7 out to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, there is a world of delicious local eateries lying beneath the elevated train tracks should any fan wish to stop en-route to the US Open.

Queens Together, a nonprofit providing food relief by partnering with Queens restaurants, is aiming to promote the variety and quality of local restaurants throughout the borough through its “Unofficial US Open Neighborhood Dining Guide,” highlighting dozens of restaurants from Woodside to Flushing that are worth sampling for any fan taking the 7 to the famous tennis tournament.

Jonathan Forgash, who founded the non-profit during the Covid-19 pandemic to provide culturally appropriate meals from local restaurants to those facing food insecurity, said the unofficial US Open dining guide aims to connect Queens restaurants with a whole new customer base.

“The US Open is one of the most famous attractions in New York City,” Forgash said. “People always talk about what’s available at the US Open, the food and the vendors, but I always find myself telling people to eat when they’re coming to or leaving the US Open.”

He said the dining guide does not rely on critics or food review sites such as Yelp, instead using feedback and input from local foodies and figures in food and hospitality to generate a list of must-try spots along the 7 line.

The guide, back to the third year, aims to showcase the diversity of Queens by highlighting the varied offerings in different neighborhoods located along the approach to the National Tennis Center.

The US Open, running from Aug. 24 to Sept. 7, offers fans from outside Queens an opportunity to find new restaurants that they would never have an opportunity to discover otherwise, Forgash said.

“I would always rather see people visiting New York, exploring our neighborhoods and spending their money at the mom and pop restaurants that make our neighborhoods what they are,” Forgash said.

The guide recommends a plethora of local eateries, beginning in Woodside and moving east through Jackson Heights, Corona and Elmhurst before reaching its final stop in Flushing at the end of the 7 line.

In Woodside, neighborhood establishments such as Irish neighborhood staple Donovan’s, Filipino restaurant Ihawan and the iconic Thai eatery SriPraPhai.

Donovan’s co-owner Jimmy Jacobson encouraged fans making the trip out to the US Open to stop by at the famous Irish pub before catching some of the action at Flushing Meadows.

“Everybody comes here for the Mets games,” Jacobson said. “It’s crazy in here before and after (Mets games).”

Jacobson added that Donovan’s runs a promotion on Mets gamedays offering a free drink to any customer who presents a Mets ticket, adding that he would consider running a similar promotion for US Open fans.

“We always wanted to do something with the US Open,” Jacobson said. “We’re in the perfect spot.”

SriPraPhai, meanwhile, offers customers a delicious array of Thai classics and the option of a tastefully decorated outdoor patio, while Ihawan offers Filipino flair and a delicious selection of meats.

In nearby Jackson Heights, Mariscos El Submarino offers guests a delicious array of Mexican seafood, from ceviche dishes to fish tacos and aguachile, a typical Mexican dish made with raw shrimp and marinated in a spicy and tangy “chile water.”

The restaurant, which regularly ranks among the best restaurants in the city, is a must-visit for anyone making a stop in Jackson Heights.

Meanwhile, neighborhood bar and restaurant the Queensboro offers guests a number of delicious dishes, from sweet potato and chorizo hash for brunch to a classic steak frites later in the day.

In Elmhurst, on the other hand, Himalayan Yak offers a delightful selection of Indian, Nepalese and Tibetan cuisine, including the restaurant’s famed Himalayan momos.

The nearby Juquila offers a delicious sample of Mexican food from the Oaxacan region, including a must-try pork pozole and a delectable mole poblano with chicken.

The restaurant features a wide array of decorations imported directly from Oaxaca, including tiles on each table, providing an authentic flavor of the region.

Maria Salazar, a manager at the restaurant, said she would “love” if US Open fans stopped by on their way to the tennis tournament, recommending guests to sample the restaurant’s pork pozole.

Corona’s Leticia’s, on the other hand, offers guests a taste of Ecuador, including dishes such as encebollado and hornado cuencado (slow-roasted pork).

In Flushing, meanwhile, 698 Cafe offers a combination of Cantonese and Szechuan cuisines, combining classic Cantonese dishes with the heat and spicy of Szechuan.

Kathy Jeg, daytime manager at 698, said the restaurant caters to guests looking for both a traditional Chinese dining experience and for younger guests looking for spicier dishes.

She added that she hopes US Open fans will make the quick trip out to Flushing to try out 698 and other local eateries, stating that Flushing restaurants offer a more authentic experience than restaurants in Manhattan’s Chinatown.

“This area is real Chinese food,” Jeg said. “It’s not for tourists. This is for people who actually love authentic Chinese food.”

To see Queens Together’s full list of dining recommendations along the 7 line, click here. The list includes recommended dishes at each establishment.