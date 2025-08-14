USTA, Marvel team up for special edition Fantastic Four comic celebrating legacy of Althea Gibson

Cover art for a new special-edition comic pairing Althea Gibson with the Fantastic Four. Photo courtesy of USTA.

The USTA has partnered with Marvel to produce a special-edition comic book ahead of the US Open, partnering US tennis icon Althea Gibson with the Fantastic Four.

Gibson, who shattered racial and gender barriers by becoming the first black woman to win a grand slam title when she won the French Open in 1956, will feature in the limited-edition comic as she teaches the famous quartet of superheroes about her life, legacy and career.

The comic champions the theme of the 2025 US Open, “Celebrating 75 Years of Breaking Barriers,” by celebrating Gibson’s legacy as the first black player to break the color barrier and compete at the US Open in 1950. Gibson would go on to become one of the most legendary figures in tennis, winning back-to-back Wimbledon and US Open singles titles in 1957 and 1958.

In the early 1960s, Gibson also became the first black player to compete in the Ladies Professional Golf Association.

The Fantastic Four, who returned to the silver screen with a new blockbuster feature film this summer, must then channel Gibson’s legacy to overcome an “impossible” challenge on the famous courts at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Nicole Kankam, USTA Managing Director of Pro Tennis Marketing and Entertainment, said the comic is an “incredible way” to shine a light on Gibson’s legacy and tell her story to a whole new audience.

“Collaborating with Marvel to honor Althea in this new and exciting way – to a wide array of fans on-site during US Open Fan Week – only adds to the fan experience and amplifies the celebration of our theme,” Kankam said in a statement.

Holly Frank, Vice President of Marvel’s Partnership Management and Operations at Walt Disney Studios, said the comic provides an engaging story showcasing the “power of tennis.”

“New York is home to many of Marvel’s beloved heroes, including the Fantastic Four,” Frank said in a statement. “We’re thrilled that these characters, at the heart of Marvel’s comic book origins, are teaming up with the US Open to celebrate the legacy of Althea Gibson and delivering a fun and engaging story showcasing the power of tennis for fans.”

The comic represents the second annual collaboration between the USTA and Marvel after the organizations teamed up last year to pair the avengers with modern-day players such as Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe, Naomi Osaki and Jessica Pegula for a tennis-centered adventure in Flushing.

More than 40,000 copies of the 2025 comic will be distributed to fans during US Open Fan Week between Aug. 18-23, a free week of dynamic and family-friendly events that takes place at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Fan Week, which traditionally takes place before the beginning of the US Open main draw, is centered around the US Open qualifying tournament as lower-ranked players attempt to earn a place in the competition proper.

Print copies of the comic book will be given out for free to fans who have signed up for Fan Access Pass, with 6,000 copies set to be distributed every day from Monday, Aug. 18 until Friday, Aug. 22. The remaining copies will be distributing on Saturday, Aug. 23 as part of Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day, a free day of family-friendly activities celebrating the life and legacy of tennis legend Arthur Ashe.