AOC, Suozzi celebrate new expanded air traffic controller program at Vaughn College

Students are learning at Vaughn College’s state-of-the-art simulator center to address the demand for more air traffic controllers in the New York City airspace, chronic shortages across the country, and the need for more than 71,000 air traffic controllers globally over the next decade.

The dawn of a new era is underway at Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, and U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Tom Suozzi are encouraging their constituents and all New Yorkers to sign up for the new expanded air traffic controller training program at the East Elmhurst campus.

In April, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the green light for Vaughn to begin training students for air traffic control positions, addressing an ongoing national staffing shortage that has been linked to recent high-profile aviation incidents. The program is the first of its kind in the Northeast—creating a direct pathway for local students to enter one of the most critical roles in aviation.

“I am proud to celebrate Vaughn College’s entry into this Enhanced Air Traffic College Training Initiative,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Earlier this year, I provided a letter of support to the Federal Aviation Administration for their admission to the AT-CTI. This program will make our skies safer by addressing the national shortage of air traffic controllers and will connect students in the Bronx and Queens to high-paying, union careers.”

Suozzi noted that there is a need for 4,000 air traffic controllers across the nation. Through the program at Vaughn, graduates may be placed directly into FAA facilities for controller training, bypassing training time at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma.

“Vaughn’s entry into the ECTI program means that more New Yorkers who want to be air traffic controllers can do it without moving to Oklahoma City, and people from all over the country seeking a good paying job with great benefits and a devotion to public service can come and train right here in Queens,” Suozzi said. “No matter your politics, most Americans believe that if you work hard, you should be able to buy a house, educate your kids, afford health insurance, and retire one day without being scared. Graduating from Vaughn as a controller means more people—will be able to do that.”

He added that starting salaries for air traffic controllers is around $100,000 per year. Suozzi and AOC were joined by major airline representatives, airline pilots, union leaders and faculty members at the Vaughn College Atrium late last month.

“Vaughn College is an experienced partner with the FAA in providing well-trained students , many of whom want to work in the New York airspace,” said Dr. Sharon DeVivo, Vaughn College President. “These are rewarding careers with terrific economic outcomes and this new opportunity to complete initial training right here at Vaughn is an opportunity to expand the number of training seats and get the FAA the talent they need.”

The program will allow students to train and certify at New York TRACON (N90), a regional approach control facility in Westbury responsible for managing traffic at JFK and LaGuardia Airports, along with dozens of other airfields across the region.

“As we all know, the New York metro area is extremely short on air traffic controllers,” said Joe Segretto, president of New York TRACON N90. “One of our biggest struggles is getting people to want to move here from other parts of the country and stay here. Having a college local to New York where students can get their full degrees is tremendous.”

New York’s hometown airline, the Long Island City-based JetBlue Airways, has long advocated for solutions tailored to the metropolitan region given the complex air space and the need for controllers.

“Streamlining the hiring of qualified individuals from here in our own backyard will help us better serve both our hometown customers and millions who travel to New York each year,” JetBlue Airways Chief Operating Officer Warren Christie said. “New York offers an incredible pool of talented and driven candidates looking for that opportunity to show off what they are capable of.”

Industry experts predict that 71,000 air traffic controllers will be needed globally over the next decade.

“This is a win-win for Vaughn College, New York and the efficiency and safety of the flying public,” Sen. Charles Schumer said in a statement. “Vaughn College’s entry into FAA’s worker development program, which I supported, is a testament to the school and its training program and will make our skies safer, our travel better, and help address the urgent need to train more qualified workers to become air traffic controllers.”