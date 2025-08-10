Victoria’s Secrets: A powerful week of happenings

I’ve always loved my visits to Canada and the friendly Canadian people and respect the beauty of Canada geese, but I don’t want them pooping in my backyard.

I’ve been in my home for three summers and for the first time, I decided to get a birdfeeder because a “Medium” had told me that my father was now a cardinal. I put up the birdfeeders to encourage the magnificent scarlet cardinals to visit me, but it never occurred to me that the birdseed would also attract the Canadian geese that occupy the canal I live on.

So, the battle began between me and getting rid of the Canada geese.

As someone who is not afraid to ask for advice, I called and Googled everyone that I thought might have some knowledge of how to fight back. Someone told me to build a fence around the property near the water. Another suggested I get a machine that makes loud noises every few minutes to scare away the geese. Another idea was to put pinwheels that would spin and scare the geese, and someone even suggested I put automatic sprinklers near the pool that would go on when they moved closer to it.

My pool people suggested I put a big swan float in my pool on the theory that geese fear swans. It didn’t work!

I decided to take away the bird feeder and get silver pinwheels and chose to keep the swans in the pool because they looked pretty.

I’ll keep you posted on my progress in the war with the Canada geese. But I do expect to win!

On a sweeter note, I had the fun of being invited for a lunch that wasn’t a fundraiser, but was just for fun!

Louise Braver, my friend from Palm Beach, Manhattan and the Hamptons, graciously hosted a group of remarkable women for “girl talk,” which included solving the problems of our great city, the ongoing mayoral race, the Israeli conflict and where the gorgeous flowers on the table came from! It turned out they were from Louise’s Southampton garden and gloriously enhanced the lunch table. My admiration earned me Louise gifting me the flowers.

How lucky was I?

It was a lovely lunch set in a dining room with beautiful ocean views — a great respite! Thank you, Louise!

Later in the week, my heart burst with pride and fear as my beloved son-in-law Spencer Sohmer took to the boxing ring to fight for a cause — the Lustgarten Foundation supporting Pancreatic Cancer research — at the Sid Jacobson JCC in Roslyn.

As it turned out, his months of training paid off and he never hit the mat! He came out with his face and body intact! The things we do for good causes.

I’m so proud of Spencer!

While he was boxing it out in Roslyn, I was attending our Dan’s Papers Grill Hampton event at the enormous East Hampton Clubhouse.

Hundreds of people gathered on the perfect summer night to experience the food, drinks, music and great energy — and to select the best Grill Masters!

What a week it was!