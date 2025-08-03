Victoria’s secrets: A week of power people

One of the Hamptons’ greatest powers is the powerful people who raise money for powerful causes.

Last week, it was my privilege to be with Julie Ratner as she celebrated her 30th anniversary of the Ellen Hermanson Foundation.

Julie started the fund after her sister Ellen passed away from breast cancer, devastating her family. Julie’s friends suggested that they do a run and named it for Ellen and the foundation was born. The Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Ellen Hermanson Breast Center offers free mammographies and healthcare to make sure no woman goes without treatment because of the lack of money.

Having been a breast cancer survivor myself, I know how much it could impact you and your family, so I was happy to head to the Bridgehampton Tennis & Surf Club for a powerful night of supporting honoree and founder Julie Ratner. Applause to event Chair Patti Kenner and honorary Chair Jean Shafiroff, who helped create the sold-out event.

Earlier in the week, I was so proud of my events team, led by my daughter Elizabeth, who created an extraordinary night of celebrating people who were Dan’s Power List of the East End winners.

It was what I call “The Ultimate Networking Event,” bringing powerful people together to meet each other and hopefully do business with each other.

It was a glorious night of celebrating their success!

Then on Sunday, I had the extraordinary joy of hosting Geraldo Rivera and Bill O’Reilly in my backyard for a benefit for Life’s WORC, the group I had founded.

The group provides dozens of group homes throughout Nassau, Suffolk, Queens and Manhattan and employs approximately 1,500 people who help those on the autism spectrum and with developmental disabilities in day programs and support family programs, as well as homes.

The day’s rain forecast didn’t stop the 200 people from arriving, many with umbrellas that fortunately they never had to use. We were blessed to have cloudy skies, a fast rain storm and then a glorious afternoon with great food and great people helping the great cause.

Bill O’Reilly was generous enough to donate and be there to support us and encourage donations from everyone in the well-dressed crowd.

I thank the Poll brothers for generously donating a $1,000 gift certificate to any of their high-end restaurants on the Gold Coast of Long Island. Yacht Hampton donated a 10-person sunset cruise and there was also an auction that spurred the people’s generosity to give, and they did.

I unexpectedly saw brilliant hat designer KOKIN at the Ellen Hermanson Foundation gala, and he visited me the next day, bringing 100 hats for me to choose one to wear for my Summer Soiree fundraising party. His genius to create wearable art made me and my friends Vivian Pincheny and Catherine Loevner smile and be inspired as we tried on one after another.

Dear friend and devoted benefactor of Life’s WORC for 50 years Geraldo Rivera and his beautiful wife Erica were there to remind everyone that danger still lurks for people living in group homes because of the funding crisis for Medicare.

John Murn’s company Colosseum provided the superb food and drinks. I was so busy I didn’t get to eat until everybody left, but I can attest to the fact that John outdid himself.

He runs cafés in office buildings and has been employing some of the people served by Life’s WORC in our Workforce Program. We are looking to expand it to serve more people in desperate need to have a place to go since schooling stops at the age of 21.

Hopefully our Workforce Program will continue to fill the gap!

A group of the people we serve spoke eloquently about their joy at working in the cafés!

Adding to the powerful day was a special award given in honor of Gov. Hugh Carey’s signing the Willowbrook Consent Decree on its 50th anniversary, which opened the door to allow funds to flow to group homes instead of institutions like the failed Willowbrook State School.

His son Bryan Carey accepted the recognition and gave me chills as he eloquently spoke of his dad telling him there were two things he was most proud of during his long distinguished career: liberating a death camp in Nazi Germany and signing the Consent Decree to give special people the right to live a life of dignity. I wanted to cry!

Then, dear friend and community legend Dr. Peter Micholas received the Community Service Award for his generosity and devotion to people in his beloved Southampton and beyond.

Dr. Sylvia Diaz, the Deputy County Executive, gave our honorees proclamations from County Executive Ed Romaine.

Hampton Synagogue’s Rabbi Marc Schneier, who honoree Todd Shapiro called the “Pope of Judaism” for his remarkable success in creating a community unique in Westhampton Beach, was also recognized.

On Aug. 31, his congregation will unveil a Chihuly-designed 7-foot-high memorial to the Holocaust on the grounds of the synagogue. What a remarkable achievement!

Todd, a PR guru, was also recognized for his great achievements.

Thanks to the generosity of Joe Sprung, we were able to distribute his donated “Care Bears” to all who attended. They “hugged” us by their presence and now they can hug their new teddy bear!

What a magnificent afternoon of power people supporting each other!

What a week it was!