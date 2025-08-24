Victoria’s Secrets: A week of Powerful moments

Governor Hochul made the rounds at the East End this weekend. I caught up with her at John Catsimatidis’ Breakfast Club Saturday at Southampton’s 75 Main and then Sunday at the Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach. She was simply brilliant each day!

Understanding her audience, the governor shared some concerns, such as safety on the streets, housing and the economic well-being of our great city and state.

I love that she spoke from a personal perspective of her concerns about antisemitism, hate crimes and the Israeli parade, stating that no matter who wins the NYC mayoral election, the parade will go on and life will go on — she will use her power as governor to ensure that happens!

She received a standing ovation after speaking at the synagogue and it was well deserved. She hit on every subject that was of concern to the overflowing crowd and over the voice of protesters outside.

At the synagogue, she spoke about her experience going to Israel and visiting the kibbutz right after the Oct. 7 atrocities. While getting on the plane, she learned that her father had just passed away. But she continued her journey and shared some of the most powerful imagery I’ve heard about the murders at the kibbutz.

The governor shared with us her walk in the blood of the victims sticking to her shoes.

She discussed how the residents of the kibbutz who had come for a peaceful life with their families had been regularly sending kites over the Gaza border, just a few hundred yards away, every week with wishes of love and care, as well as providing jobs on the kibbutz for them. She poignantly and powerfully said that she saw those kites now embedded with blood!

The image sticks in my mind how neighbors had turned into murderers. It’s so hard for me to grasp such hatred!

Hochul made it clear she will not tolerate antisemitism and told us about her visits to Columbia and to Cornell. She signed the bill to ban masks and reassured the packed audience that she will not tolerate any Jewish student fearing for their life or safety on college campuses or the streets of her beloved New York.

One of the congregants, Dr. Jeri Kronen, a psychologist, asked the governor how she handles the stress that she must constantly be under with all the issues she must deal with. I loved the governor’s response and reference to Esther, who saved the Jewish people, and how she feels responsible for the safety of the people of New York.

Her strength comes, she admitted, from not reading many of the bad things written about her and being born into a family that struggled, survived and has now flourished, and the strength she gets from her husband of 41 years, who is as strong as she is!

The Rabbi remarked, “She’s a quiet power,” but I say she is a Power Woman to be reckoned with. We are all benefiting from her strength, compassion, character and deep knowledge of the state.

At John Catsimatidis’ breakfast, Hochul shared her commitment to make sure that the city stays safe and strong, no matter who the mayor is. And I loved her statement: “I want to create jobs where people don’t just survive, but thrive.”

Workforce development and housing were topics the business people at 75 Main’s breakfast cared about. The governor reassured them that housing development for workers is her top priority.

From her visit in Westhampton Beach, she was off to my friend Patti Kenner in East Hampton, having stopped in Montauk and made her way around the South Fork, taking questions and answering with facts.

She impressed the people she met with her wisdom and her heart!

Talking about the heart, in a unique and moving ceremony held at the Hampton Synagogue, Jerry Cammarata converted from Catholicism to Judaism.

Adding to the specialness of the occasion, he and Jeri Kronen joined in a commitment ceremony to each other. With powerful words of love, respect and devotion, the whole congregation cheered them and enjoyed a dinner party after the ceremony.

Their joy was my joy to see them both in their 70s find love and caring companionship; their smiles and happiness electrified the night.

I went to Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theater to see “Bonnie and Clyde.” The cast received a standing ovation and took bow after bow, all well deserved!

The musical production, brilliantly directed by Scott Schwartz, used the stage and the aisles to tell the story of the infamous Bonnie and Clyde, two outlaws who became “celebrities” during the Depression Era, as the focus of the musical.

The young stars in the lead roles have brilliant voices and made their characters come alive as I felt the passion between them.

The cast had one great singer after another, bringing applause from the audience after each scene.

It was a great night of musical theatre and its success made the management extend the run until Aug. 31.

Run — do not walk — to get tickets. You will enjoy great theatre as I did!

For more information, visit baystreet.org/performance/bonnie-and-clyde-the-musical.

On Saturday night, my Dan’s Papers events team ended the summer with a bang, where hundreds of people all dressed in white danced the night away while enjoying the food, wine and liquor provided by great chefs and wineries of the Hamptons at RGNY Winery.

As an added touch, Frederico Azevedo nominated attendees who were chosen as the best dressed with a gift certificate from Mixology in Westhampton Beach.

What a night it was and what a week it was!