Victoria’s Secrets: Spectacular summer days

My dad adored watching Emmy and Peabody award-winning Charlie Rose interview extraordinary people, featuring his delving questions, insights and “conversations.”

My dad never missed an interview and would tape it if he was out and about so that he could watch it later — this was before streaming! He was an adoring fan and I am, too!

Lucky for me, a few years ago I saw Charlie at a restaurant in Southampton and I had to go over and tell him how much he was adored and respected. With my dad’s admiration in mind, I asked Charlie if he would conduct an interview from his famous table at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WBPAC) — to my delight he said yes!

Charlie may be off CBS, but his podcasts get an enormous audience on iTunes. Now, we can all see him in person at the WBPAC on stage interviewing the iconic, brilliant and award-winning Isabella Rossellini.

She and Charlie live in Bellport and have been friends for decades, so the synergy between them is sure to be electric!

They will take to the stage for Dan’s Papers “Conversation” on Aug. 28. In addition to the available seats, there will be a VIP cocktail party and VIP dinner party to meet and mingle with Charlie and Isabella after the show.

We are ramping up for a “Dan’s Talks” series next summer and I’m thrilled to welcome Charlie, who is considered the best interviewer in the business!

Join me, Charlie and Isabella on Aug. 28. For tickets and more information, visit whbpac.org.

Last week was filled with glorious days of surprise and great happenings.

I always looked forward to the East Hampton Book Fair and this year had a bonus: my friend, sculptor Hans Van de Bovenkamp, invited me to dinner at his studio after his book signing. Lucky for me, I was joined by my visiting granddaughter, Addy.

Old friend Patti Kenner has made the Book Fair the success it is and quickly admitted it took extraordinary teamwork to pull it together.

Every author autographs the books they’ve written. My friend Richard Esposito, author of the biography of the iconic newsman Jimmy Breslin, sold out his books!

Addy came looking for me with a book in her hands and ironically it was written by my neighbor Talia Carner, author of six books. She was signing her latest book, “The Boy with the Star Tattoo.” It was great seeing her there!

Long lines snaked through the enormous tent with people patiently waiting for autographs on the books written by Christie Brinkley, Bobbi Brown, Richard Caro, Wilbur Ross and many others.

Fortunately for the East Hampton Library, the longest line — which moved very quickly — was the check-out to buy the books that had been autographed.

From there, we made our way to Sagaponok to have dinner in Hans’ gallery surrounded by his paintings, unique sculptures and his adoring friends. I was happy to be a member of that “club!”

In the middle of the week I got to visit my beautiful friend Sunny Akhtari’s home, where she hosted the adored, beloved and admired Eli Manning!

Great people make a great week, and with the added spectacular summer days, it was a week to be cherished.

What a week it was!

Opening!

Margaret Perlinska just opened Decoris Home Studio in Westhampton Beach’s CVS shopping strip. Stop in and be delighted by her curated items for your home.