What to eat at the US Open: full list of chefs and menu highlights

Award-winning chefs are getting ready to practice their serve right onto customers’ plates at the US Open, with a list of delicious cuisine slated for the star-studded annual tennis event.
The diverse and delicious food and drink menu was created by the United States Tennis Association and its hospitality partner, Levy. It offers a range of cuisine, from hearty souvlaki to sushi dishes and more at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center from Aug. 18 through Sept. 7.
The yearly event will begin with U.S. Open fan week from Aug. 18 through Aug. 23, where fans can enjoy free giveaways, meet and greets with tennis stars, and much more, followed by the main draw from Aug. 24 through Sept. 7. Hungry fans can indulge in dishes from classic NY eateries, from Carnegie Deli to San Matteo NYC, Italian food from Eataly, ice cream from Van Leeuwen and much more.
This year, restaurants like pastaRAMEN will make their U.S Open debut, along with a new culinary partnership between The Dobel Tequila Club and Oyamel by José Andrés Group, and a fresh spin on the popular COQODAQ Concept presented by restaurateur Simon Kim. Returning celebrity chefs include Alex Guarnaschelli, Kwame Onwuachi, Ed Brown, David Burke, Josh Capon, Pat LaFrieda, and Masaharu Morimoto, along with new dishes and returning favorites.
Check out the full list of food and drink items below:
Aces
(Chef Ed Brown, Chef Morimoto, Chef Kwame Onwuachi)
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake-shaved summer vegetable slaw grain mustard
Sushi & Sashimi
Laos Wagyu Ribeye Skewers-Pineapple Chili Jam, Maitake Mushrooms, Toasted Sesame
Carnegie Deli
Hot Pastrami-sliced fresh and stacked high on rye bread with mustard
CHAMPIONS
Benjamin Steakhouse-USDA Prime Dry Aged Porterhouse Steak
Creamed Spinach, Benjamin Steak Sauce
COQODAQ
(Simon Kim)
The Golden Set-24 karat 6-Piece chicken nuggets with Petrossian Caviar, Crème Fraîche, and chives
CQDQ
(Simon Kim)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich- brioche bun, pickled radish, kewpie mayo
DOBEL TEQUILA CLUB
(Oyamel by José Andrés Group)
Tacos de Chilorio- onion, cilantro, lime, corn tortilla
DOS TOROS TAQUERIA
Grilled Pollo Asado Bowl- rice, black beans, peppers & onions, corn salsa, Pico de Gallo
EATALY
Trofie Al Pesto-housemade trofie pasta, housemade basil pesto, pecorino romano DOP
FARE
(Chef Alex Guarnaschelli)
Cavatappi Pasta & Yellow Tomato Sauce-heirloom cherry tomatoes, Parmesan cheese
FLYFISH
(Chef Josh Capon)
Bay Scallop Ceviche-chile, lime, Bermuda onion, celery
FUKU
(David Chang)
O.G. Spicy Chicken Sando- crispy chicken breast, Fuku mayo, pickle, potato roll
HILL COUNTRY
Pulled Pork Sandwich- post oak smoked pork shoulder with spicy pickled cabbage and vinegar sauce
KING SOUVLAKI
Lamb Gyro Sandwich-tomato, onion, King sauce
KORILLA
Roasted Chicken Rice Bowl-kale salad, kimchi, fire-roasted corn, and Korilla sauce
THE MIGRANT KITCHEN
Falafel Bowl-hummus, marinated red cabbage, tabbouleh, pickles, tahini
MOJITO
(Chef David Burke)
Sea Scallop & Shrimp Veracruz-arroz moro, charred broccolini, ahi amarillo, criolla onions, salsa Veracruz
THE NOURISH SPOT
Berry Crazy Smoothie- all the berries, honey, coconut water
pastaRAMEN
(Chef Robbie Felice)
Temomi Shrimp Scampi Ramen-ponzu, garlic, shrimp
PAT LAFRIEDA MEAT PURVEYORS
(Pat LaFrieda)
Black Angus Steak Sandwich-Monterey Jack cheese, caramelized onions, Au Jus
POKE YACHTY
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl-sushi-grade tuna, cucumber, pickled daikon, wonton crisps, and creamy togarashi
RED HOOK LOBSTER POUND
Maine Lobster Roll chilled-lemon mayo
SAN MATTEO NYC
Margherita & Pepperoni Pizza-tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
VAN LEEUWEN ICE CREAM
US Open Exclusive Flavor: Honeycomb Fudge Slam-sweet cream ice cream with gooey honeycomb candy pieces and swirls of fudge