What to eat at the US Open: full list of chefs and menu highlights

Photo courtesy of COQODAQ via Instagram (l.); Photo courtesy of Dobel Tequila Club via Instagram (r.)

Award-winning chefs are getting ready to practice their serve right onto customers’ plates at the US Open, with a list of delicious cuisine slated for the star-studded annual tennis event.

The diverse and delicious food and drink menu was created by the United States Tennis Association and its hospitality partner, Levy. It offers a range of cuisine, from hearty souvlaki to sushi dishes and more at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center from Aug. 18 through Sept. 7.

The yearly event will begin with U.S. Open fan week from Aug. 18 through Aug. 23, where fans can enjoy free giveaways, meet and greets with tennis stars, and much more, followed by the main draw from Aug. 24 through Sept. 7. Hungry fans can indulge in dishes from classic NY eateries, from Carnegie Deli to San Matteo NYC, Italian food from Eataly, ice cream from Van Leeuwen and much more.

This year, restaurants like pastaRAMEN will make their U.S Open debut, along with a new culinary partnership between The Dobel Tequila Club and Oyamel by José Andrés Group, and a fresh spin on the popular COQODAQ Concept presented by restaurateur Simon Kim. Returning celebrity chefs include Alex Guarnaschelli, Kwame Onwuachi, Ed Brown, David Burke, Josh Capon, Pat LaFrieda, and Masaharu Morimoto, along with new dishes and returning favorites.

Check out the full list of food and drink items below:

Aces

(Chef Ed Brown, Chef Morimoto, Chef Kwame Onwuachi)

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake-shaved summer vegetable slaw grain mustard

Sushi & Sashimi

Laos Wagyu Ribeye Skewers-Pineapple Chili Jam, Maitake Mushrooms, Toasted Sesame

Carnegie Deli

Hot Pastrami-sliced fresh and stacked high on rye bread with mustard

CHAMPIONS

Benjamin Steakhouse-USDA Prime Dry Aged Porterhouse Steak

Creamed Spinach, Benjamin Steak Sauce

COQODAQ

(Simon Kim)

The Golden Set-24 karat 6-Piece chicken nuggets with Petrossian Caviar, Crème Fraîche, and chives

CQDQ

(Simon Kim)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich- brioche bun, pickled radish, kewpie mayo

DOBEL TEQUILA CLUB

(Oyamel by José Andrés Group)

Tacos de Chilorio- onion, cilantro, lime, corn tortilla

DOS TOROS TAQUERIA

Grilled Pollo Asado Bowl- rice, black beans, peppers & onions, corn salsa, Pico de Gallo

EATALY

Trofie Al Pesto-housemade trofie pasta, housemade basil pesto, pecorino romano DOP

FARE

(Chef Alex Guarnaschelli)

Cavatappi Pasta & Yellow Tomato Sauce-heirloom cherry tomatoes, Parmesan cheese

FLYFISH

(Chef Josh Capon)

Bay Scallop Ceviche-chile, lime, Bermuda onion, celery

FUKU

(David Chang)

O.G. Spicy Chicken Sando- crispy chicken breast, Fuku mayo, pickle, potato roll

HILL COUNTRY

Pulled Pork Sandwich- post oak smoked pork shoulder with spicy pickled cabbage and vinegar sauce

KING SOUVLAKI

Lamb Gyro Sandwich-tomato, onion, King sauce

KORILLA

Roasted Chicken Rice Bowl-kale salad, kimchi, fire-roasted corn, and Korilla sauce

THE MIGRANT KITCHEN

Falafel Bowl-hummus, marinated red cabbage, tabbouleh, pickles, tahini

MOJITO

(Chef David Burke)

Sea Scallop & Shrimp Veracruz-arroz moro, charred broccolini, ahi amarillo, criolla onions, salsa Veracruz

THE NOURISH SPOT

Berry Crazy Smoothie- all the berries, honey, coconut water

pastaRAMEN

(Chef Robbie Felice)

Temomi Shrimp Scampi Ramen-ponzu, garlic, shrimp

PAT LAFRIEDA MEAT PURVEYORS

(Pat LaFrieda)

Black Angus Steak Sandwich-Monterey Jack cheese, caramelized onions, Au Jus

POKE YACHTY

Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl-sushi-grade tuna, cucumber, pickled daikon, wonton crisps, and creamy togarashi

RED HOOK LOBSTER POUND

Maine Lobster Roll chilled-lemon mayo

SAN MATTEO NYC

Margherita & Pepperoni Pizza-tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil

VAN LEEUWEN ICE CREAM

US Open Exclusive Flavor: Honeycomb Fudge Slam-sweet cream ice cream with gooey honeycomb candy pieces and swirls of fudge