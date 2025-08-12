Woman attacks bystander in unprovoked assault at Woodhaven Boulevard subway station: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly assaulted an innocent bystander inside the Woodhaven Boulevard subway station for no apparent reason.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 are looking for a woman who allegedly assaulted an E train rider at the Woodhaven Boulevard subway station near Queens Center Mall during an unprovoked attack in the early morning of Wednesday, Aug 6.

The woman was engaged in an argument near the MTA customer service center and became increasingly aggressive, when she suddenly smashed her cell phone into the face of a 28-year-old man who was standing nearby without a word spoken between them, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation. The woman stormed off on foot toward the Jamaica-bound E train, police said, adding that the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the woman on Monday and described her as having a medium complexion with shoulder-length black hair. She is believed to be approximately 25 years of age and was wearing a short black dress and black shoes.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to her arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 10, the 110th Precinct has reported 356 felony assaults so far in 2025, 167 fewer than the 523 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 31.9%, according to the latest CompStat report. Transit crimes are down slightly in the precinct with 32 reported so far this year, one fewer than the 33 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 3%, according to CompStat.