Woman robbed at knifepoint on Justice Avenue in Elmhurst: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint on Justice Avenue in Elmhurst.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint on the night of Friday, Aug. 8, and remains at large nearly three weeks later.

The 24-year-old victim was walking on Justice Avenue near 53rd Street at around 10:15 p.m., when a stranger approached her, pulled out a knife and demanded her property, police said. The perpetrator forcibly removed $23 in cash and ran off southbound on Justice Avenue toward the Queens Center Mall. The woman was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect at a nearby subway station and described him as having a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a black T-shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this armed robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 17, the 110th Precinct has reported 251 robberies so far in 2025, 73 fewer than the 324 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 22.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.