Woman shot on Beach 17th Street in Far Rockaway: NYPD

Police from the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway are looking for a gunman who allegedly shot a 30-year-old woman on Beach 17th Street and the Rockaway Beach Boardwalk near the Ocean Bay Apartments early Sunday morning.

The suspect fired shots just before 3:10 a.m. on Aug. 10 near O’Donohue Park, striking the victim once in the right side of her torso, an NYPD spokesman told QNS on Monday. EMS rushed her to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police say the suspect fled the crime scene on foot in an unknown direction and remains at large. He is described as a dark colored man who was wearing a black T-shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 3, the 101st Precinct has reported a half dozen shooting incidents so far in 2025, one fewer than the seven reported at the same point last year, a decline of 14.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are on the rise in the precinct with 219 reported so far this year, 21 more than the 198 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 10.6%, according to CompStat.