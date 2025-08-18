Woodhaven man found shot to death in home blocks away from where he lived: NYPD

A Woodhaven man was fatally shot inside a home four blocks away from his own residence. A person of interest was taken into custody, but no charges were filed.

Police from the 102nd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a man shot inside the home at 97-34 103rd St. at 7:44 p.m. and, upon their arrival, officers found a 38-year-old victim inside the house with a gunshot wound to his head.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was later identified as Vick Ramjit, 38, of 95th Avenue near 108th Street.

Crime scene investigators have reportedly determined that Ramjit was involved in a verbal argument with his killer at the residence that escalated into a physical dispute, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation. During the fight, Ramjit allegedly pulled out a handgun, and his attacker grabbed it. During the struggle, a shot was fired, striking Ramjit in his head, police said.

A person of interest was taken into custody, but no charges have been filed and there have been no arrests, an NYPD spokesman said Monday.

Detectives from the 102nd Precinct continue to investigate the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Aug. 10, the 102nd Precinct has reported two murders so far in 2025, one fewer than the three reported at the same point last year, a decline of 33-3%, according to the most recent CompStat report.