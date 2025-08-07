Woodhaven’s Neir’s Tavern announces record number of registrations for ‘Road to 200’ block party in October

Loycent Gordon, the owner of Neir’s Tavern, speaking to the crowd at a Road to 200 block party in October 2023.

New Yorkers are catching on to “the most famous bar you’ve never heard of.”

Neir’s Tavern, one of the most beloved historic taverns in New York City, recently announced that over 200 people have registered for the annual Road to 200 block party — which was achieved in less than three weeks after registration opened — on Saturday, Oct. 4, in the heart of Woodhaven. The growing number of attendees is a testament to the saloon’s long-standing legacy, which includes its famous appearance in the critically acclaimed film “Goodfellas.”

For the 196th anniversary, the street festivity is set to draw “over 700 attendees for an unforgettable afternoon of food, live entertainment, local pride, and historic celebration,” according to a press release. The celebration will be held from noon to 6 p.m. for a day of neighborhood fun. The live entertainment includes a bounce house, face painting and complimentary food and drinks to honor the saloon’s tenacious journey.

In the lead-up to the bicentennial in 2029, Neir’s Tavern hosts the Road to 200 block to rally community support for the resilient restaurant. After purchasing the tavern in 2009, Loycent Gordon, the owner of Neir’s Tavern, has transformed the watering hole into a neighborhood hub where camaraderie is celebrated over a pint. Despite the numerous financial obstacles that nearly led to its closure, Gordon fought tirelessly to ensure the survival of one of Queens’ notable institutions.

Established in 1829 and nestled in the quiet corner of 78th Street and 88th Avenue, Neir’s Tavern has garnered support from local organizations over the years. The Kiwanis Club of Ozone Park-Woodhaven, a community-focused organization committed to neighborhood security, acquired a street permit as part of a safety protocol, as described in a press release.

“As a community-centered organization, the Kiwanis Club of Ozone Park–Woodhaven is proud to support Neir’s Tavern in its mission to preserve local history and bring neighbors together,” Shamika Narain, president of the Kiwanis Club of Ozone Park-Woodhaven, said in a statement.

“Helping make this street closure possible is about more than a party—it’s about honoring a nearly 200-year-old institution that continues to anchor and uplift our neighborhood. We’re honored to be a part of it,” Narain continued.

Gordon expressed appreciation for the community’s steadfast support over the past decade, including the efforts of the 196th Anniversary Planning Committee and the volunteers involved in the annual Road to 200 block parties.

“I am emboldened by the continued energy after nearly closing in 2020—because with short attention spans, we’re supposed to be forgotten,” Gordon shared. “But I’m grateful to the journal ad purchasers and community leaders who are making this event possible and free for the public.”

Other crucial backers of the celebration include state Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo, Sherry Algredo, the chairperson of Queens Community Board 9, Kerstin Nordin, the president of Global Marketing Initiatives, Richard Salmon, the president of the Neir’s Tavern Ambassadors Club, and Donna Salmon. Additionally, Vance Barbour and Robert Mackey, two of the ambassadors of The Neir’s Ambassador Program, were also mentioned.

Click here to register for the Road to 200 block party.

To find out more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Kim Cherevas, the executive assistant at Neir’s Tavern, at info@neirstavern.com.