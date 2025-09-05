Queens leaders celebrate $5 million in funding for renovations to Queens College

New York City Council Members Nantasha Williams (fourth from left), Adrienne Adams (fifth from left) and Linda Lee (second from right) presented a $5 million check to Queens College to fund multiple reconstruction projects.

City Council Members Linda Lee and Nantasha Williams, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and the Queens Delegation hosted a ceremony to present a $5 million check to Queens College to cover renovations to the buildings on the campus on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Flushing-based university, located at 65-30 Kissena Blvd.

“Our CUNY system continues to provide New Yorkers with exceptional educational opportunities that equip them for successful careers,” Lee, the co-Chair of the Queens Delegation, said. “For generations, Queens College has been a vital resource, shaping the lives of students across the city. I am proud to join my colleagues in ensuring this institution continues to thrive. With $5 million in capital funding, Queens College can now begin key renovations that will enhance educational experiences and help students achieve their academic goals.”

Half of this capital funding for the 2026 fiscal year will be allocated to renovate the second floor of Rathaus Hall. The $2.5 million will help to provide state-of-the-art facilities for the school’s Drama, Theatre and Dance Department.

“Queens College has stood as a beacon of opportunity, opening doors for generations of New Yorkers to pursue higher education and build meaningful careers,” Williams, co-Chair of the Queens Delegation, said. “For families in southeast Queens and across the city, including many first-generation students, it represents what access, mobility and community investment truly mean. This $5 million allocation is a commitment to our students, to innovation and to ensuring that Queens College continues to shape leaders, artists and changemakers for years to come. I’m proud to join my colleagues in making this critical investment in our future.”

Another $2 million in the grant will go towards renovating the air pollution lab in the Barry Commoner Center for Health and the Environment.

“For nearly 90 years, Queens College has supported generations of scholars in their educational journeys, strengthening our communities and opening opportunities for people across our city,” Adams said. “For all that Queens College and our CUNY system provide New Yorkers, they deserve our city’s full support and investment. The Council was proud to secure $5 million in capital funding so that this valuable institution can continue to provide a world-class education for scholars today, and for generations to come. I thank my Council colleagues in the Queens Delegation for their support and leadership.”

The remaining $500,000 will fund the full renovation of the university’s Food Science Laboratory in Remsen Hall. This will help provide students with the educational experience and training necessary for certification in the food service industry.

“The support of the Queens delegation of the New York City Council has always been crucial to the Queens College mission of educating a richly diverse and exceptionally talented student body, who give back as alumni to our city and state,” Queens College President Frank H. Wu said. “We are deeply grateful for this latest show of generosity to fund three campus projects that will assess policies critical to the health of New Yorkers and benefit students in our Drama, Theatre and Dance and Family, Nutrition and Exercise Sciences programs through equipment and laboratory upgrades.”

“I was honored to join my colleagues for this wonderful check ceremony at Queens College — an institution that means so much to me personally, having once served as a professor here. Queens College is a true gem in my district and the borough, providing generations of students with world-class education, cutting-edge research opportunities and a strong sense of community,” Council Member James F. Gennaro said. “These investments will help to ensure that Queens College continues to thrive and prepare students for successful futures. I would like to thank New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and my Council colleagues who helped to support this initiative.”