Photos: Addabbo hosts swing concert for community members at Forest Park

New York State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. hosted a concert from the New York City-based swing band the Hot Toddies Jazz Band on Friday, Sept. 19, at the Forest Park Bandshell.

The event kicked off with a beginner’s dance lesson for interested participants, led by instructor Margaret Batiuchok, who co-founded the New York Swing Dance Society in 1985. Attendees then enjoyed a vibrant performance by the Hot Toddies Jazz Band, featuring singer Hannah Gill.

“Our office deals with a lot of serious issues that concern my constituency. So when you have an opportunity to do something a little lighter, to bring a little happiness to people, we take that opportunity too,” Addabbo said. “I appreciate those who are performing. I appreciate the Parks Department and the Forest Park Trust for allowing us to do this, as we bring a little happiness to people.”

Since its founding shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hot Toddies Jazz Band has quickly risen to become a top swing band in the city. They have been consistently playing at the Somewhere Nowhere NYC club in Manhattan since May 2022, where they average more than 300 attendees per show. Their music is entertaining to both swing dancers and jazz enthusiasts, as well as many young adults intrigued by jazz through videos on social media.

In addition to co-founding the New York Swing Dance Society, Batiuchok also launched the Lincoln Center Midsummer Night Swing series alongside Frankie Manning. She recommends bands for the series, on top of teaching and performing each summer.

“I think the standard is just trying to bring love, joy and live music to the park and to the community here,” the Hot Toddies Jazz Band Leader Patrick Soluri said. “There’s a tremendous history of jazz here in Queens. A lot of the greats used to live here, and so we’re just trying to keep it going and bring it alive.”

Addabbo and Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar were both among those on hand to enjoy the concert. Paul Capocasale acted as the emcee for the event.