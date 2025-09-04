Dr. Davies Farm has an array of family-friendly activities from apple picking, to a corn maze, and more.

It’s finally that time of year to indulge in all things fall, from freshly made donuts, to hay rides, to apple picking with friends and family. If you’re looking for a fun weekend trip for the day and a temporary escape from the city, then there’s nothing quite like the slowed-down pace of farm life and orchards in the midst of nature, far from the noise of cars and subways.

From fall festivals to Halloween movie nights and more, check out these orchards that offer a fun day trip away from the city for apple picking and more fun fall activities.

Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard

Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard is a great place for apple picking, especially with their Fall Festival taking place in September and October, including live music, a pumpkin patch, delicious BBQ food, cider donuts and much more. The event also includes hay rides, a farm country store and many more fun fall activities.

130 Hard Scrabble Rd., North Salem, NY

914-485-1210

harvestmoonfarmandorchard.com

Instagram: @harvestmoonorchard

Apple Ridge Orchards

Apple Ridge Orchards’ apple picking season officially began on Aug. 30, and their pumpkin picking season starts on Sept. 20, just in time for the first day of fall. The orchard has a petting zoo, hay rides and BBQ on the weekends, and a Spookley Movie night begins on Oct. 10, featuring a movie under the stars, pumpkin picking and delicious treats.

101 Jessup Rd., Warwick, NY

845-987-7717

appleridgeorchards.com

Instagram: @appleridgeorchards

Salinger’s Orchard

Salinger’s Orchard is a family-run farm that’s over a century old. The historic and long-standing space has apple picking, a farm market and a bakery with freshly-made items like apple cider donuts, pastries and more. The idyllic location is a great place to spend the day apple picking, followed by indulging in delicious food and treats with family and friends.

230 Guinea Rd., Brewster, NY

845-277-3521

salingersorchards.com

Instagram: @salingersorchard

Masker Orchards

Masker Orchards is another historic location that is over a century old and has an expansive orchard of over 200 acres. The space, which is dog-friendly and has no admission fee, offers a simple and peaceful escape from the city for apple picking. The orchard also has a farm market with fresh goods, from cider to freshly made donuts and more.

45 Ball Rd., Warwick, NY

845-986-1058

maskers.com

Instagram: @masker_orchards

Penning’s Orchard

Penning’s Orchard offers an array of family-friendly events, from apple picking to trivia night, live music and much more. The space is a great place to visit for a day trip, with a pub and grill, beer garden, farm market and a bakery with freshly made donuts.

169 NY-94, Warwick, NY

845-986-7080

penningsorchard.com

Instagram: @penningsfarm

Orchards of Concklin

The Orchards of Concklin have been part of Rockland County for over a century. The family-run farm offers an idyllic escape from the city with activities such as apple picking, a farm stand and a bakery with freshly made pies, cookies and cakes.

2 S Mountain Rd., Pomona, NY

845-354-0369

orchardsofconcklin.com

Dr. Davies Farm

Dr. Davies Farm offers an array of family-friendly activities, from apple picking to a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, and more. The fifth-generation family farm has been open since 1891 and offers a peaceful day filled with fall activities and beautiful scenery. The farm also has fall events like its Harvest Moonlight dinner with four courses and cider pairing on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.

306 NY-304, Congers, NY

845-268-7020

drdaviesfarm.com

Instagram: @dr.davies_farm

Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm

Wilken Fruit and Fir Farm offers a list of fun fall farm activities, from apple and pumpkin picking to a corn maze. It also has a winery, a bakery, and a farm market where you can purchase fresh market goods, from hot dogs and popcorn to apple-cider donuts and more.

1335 White Hill Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY

914-245-5111

wilkensfarm.com

Instagram: @wilkensfarm