CM Ariola and 106th Precinct hold back-to-school supply drive in Ozone Park

New York City Council Member Joann Ariola partnered with the 106th Precinct to hold a back-to-school supply drive on Wednesday, Aug. 27, outside her office at 93-06 101st Ave. in Ozone Park.

Nearly 275 backpacks full of school supplies were given out at the event.

“Every year, far too many children here in District 32 head into the classroom without the tools they need to succeed,” Ariola said. “This has wide-ranging effects, impacting not just their classroom performance, but their self-esteem as well. This summer, my office worked hard to change that and make sure that every kid in this district has the confidence and the equipment they need to thrive. These young people are our future, and we owe it to them to make sure they grow into the leaders our neighborhoods can be proud of. Thank you to everyone who donated and helped make this event a success.”

EmblemHealth donated 100 of the backpacks that were given out at the event. Additionally, there were representatives from the health insurance company on hand to answer questions about health insurance from attendees who were interested in getting coverage for themselves and/or their children.

“EmblemHealth is here to service the community with health insurance needs,” said Gloria Vizcarrondo, an EmblemHealth sales manager who staffed the company’s table at the giveaway. “We offer health insurance for children and adults ages 64 and under – and we want to help support back-to-school events to help the community and provide a service for anyone with questions about Medicaid or health insurance.”