Ariola, Sanders meet with state, city agencies about issues on Joseph P. Addabbo Bridge over Jamaica Bay

State Sen. James Sanders and Council Member Joann Ariola met with a number of city and state agencies on Aug. 28 to discuss ongoing issues on the Joseph P. Addabbo Bridge connecting the neighborhoods of Howard Beach and Broad Channel.

Following the conversation and walking tour of the span over Jamaica Bay, state agencies agreed to place more trash receptacles and increase signage on the bridge, while the city agencies said they would increase cleaning in the area both on and under the bridge.

“Together, we are committed to keeping the Joseph P. Addabbo Bridge and surrounding areas clean and safe for our community,” Sanders said. “Addressing this environmental issue requires a united effort from all agencies involved, and we will continue to work collaboratively until we find a lasting solution.”

Residents of Broad Channel and Howard Beach have complained about trash on the bridge for decades.

“This was definitely a productive meeting, and I think we made real progress towards cleaning up this ongoing problem area,” Ariola said. “We clearly defined the responsibilities of each agency at both the state and city levels, so we won’t have the same confusion we’ve seen in the past when it comes to work being done at this location, and we will also be conducting regular litter pickups with the Center for Employment Opportunities — a wonderful organization that gives formerly incarcerated New Yorkers a second chance through employment and job training opportunities.”

The following day, workers from the Center for Employment Opportunities were deployed to the bridge to clean up the area. They removed multiple large bags full of trash and will continue working to eliminate the problem.

“This all means cleaner conditions and a safer environment for everyone who uses the bridge,” Ariola said.

NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said inter-agency cooperation is needed to properly address conditions on the bridge.

“Through our agreement with the State, NYC DOT cleans this state-owned bridge as often as possible and works to address community requests relating to litter,” Rodriguez said. “We look forward to working with Council Member Ariola and coordinating with our partners at New York State DOT, New York State DEC, and National Parks to address these quality-of-life concerns.”