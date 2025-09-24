Two men wanted for armed robbery at Fresh Meadows gas station: NYPD

Police from the 107th Precinct in are looking for two men behind an armed robbery in broad daylight that targeted a mechanic at a Mobil gas station at 164-05 Union Tpk. in Fresh Meadows.

On Friday, Sept. 12, the two suspects entered the garage area of the service station at 1:50 p.m. and walked up to a 54-year-old man inside. One of the perpetrators allegedly pulled out a firearm while the second suspect made a threatening statement and forcibly removed jewelry from around his neck, police said.

The estimated value of the stolen jewelry is estimated to be approximately $100, an NYPD spokesman said Wednesday. The two men fled on foot in an unknown direction, and the victim was not injured during the heist.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the masked men. One wore a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and multi-colored sneakers ,while his accomplice wore a dark-colored hoodie with dark-colored pants, and white sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this armed robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Sept. 21, the 107th Precinct has reported 78 robberies so far in 2025, a half dozen fewer than the 84 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 7.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.