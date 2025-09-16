Here’s some news that’s bound to get tails wagging — according to a study by StreetEasy data, Astoria and Long Island City have been ranked among the top 10 best NYC neighborhoods for dog owners.

The western Queens communities were ranked in no particular order amongst neighborhoods like the Upper West Side, Dumbo, Mott Haven and others for sharing the same dog-friendly traits, including a high number of registered dog licenses, easy access to dedicated dog parks and dog runs, and many pet-friendly units.

StreetEasy, a brand of Zillow, is a free mobile app that helps users find apartments and homes for rent in NYC and parts of New Jersey. The app not only shows available spaces but also provides information about the neighborhood, including potential renters with pets who often find it hard to discover pet-friendly spaces and neighborhoods.

With plenty of parks, waterfront spaces, walkability around neighborhoods, and pet-friendly venues, it’s no wonder western Queens made the list for its pup-friendly atmosphere. In Astoria, there are spaces like the Triborough Bridge Playground C Dog Run, Astoria Park, and Socrates Sculpture Park, located just across the street from NYC’s first dog cafe, Chateau Le Woof. There’s also plenty of doggy daycare businesses and grooming businesses, from Dozo Dog to Petyard and All Dogs in the City.

Long Island City has grown to become a family-friendly neighborhood, and furry friends are just as important as members of the family. The neighborhood has plenty of incredible spaces to take your pet, from Gantry Plaza State Park to the dog run at Murray Playground and Hunter’s Point South Park. There are other waterfront spaces that welcome pets, including Anable Basin Sailing Bar and Grill, which has a fun vibe and city skyline views.

The neighborhood even has dog-friendly initiatives, from Korean K9 Rescue, a non-profit rescue group for dogs, as well as New York City Second Chance Rescue, which recently opened a new location in Long Island City, which gives dogs and cats medical care and a healing and safe space for pets while they find a safe and loving forever home.

With so many resources for pets and pet-friendly spaces to go, it’s no wonder people are flocking to the western Queens community with their four-legged pals to enjoy an array of cuisine and incredible park views. To learn more about the most pet-friendly apartments for renters and buyers, visit StreetEasy to find the best Queens neighborhood for you and your furry friend.