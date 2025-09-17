Astoria man charged with vehicular assault for striking pedestrians on Corona sidewalk: DA

An Astoria man is facing up to 15 years in prison after he was criminally charged with vehicular assault for striking a young girl and an elderly man on a Corona sidewalk while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

An Astoria man is accused of driving drunk when he struck a 13-year-old girl and a 72-year-old man while speeding through the narrow residential streets of Corona on the night of Sunday, Sept. 14.

Luis Saula Quindi, 40, of 48th Street, was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on Tuesday on a felony complaint charging him with multiple counts of aggravated vehicular assault, driving while under the influence and related traffic violations, for slamming into the two victims and pinning them under his Honda sedan at the intersection of 102nd Street and Martense Avenue after blowing through a stop sign. A computer check revealed Saula Quindi was driving with a suspended license.

“The privilege of driving demands the responsibility of maintaining a valid license, obeying all traffic laws, and operating in a manner that is safe and responsible,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

According to the charges, at approximately 8:05 p.m. on Sept. 14, Saula Quindi was behind the wheel of a white 2013 Honda Accord, traveling southbound on 102nd when he sped through the stop sign at Martense Avenue and struck a parked Nissan sedan. His vehicle jumped the sidewalk, and he allegedly hit the two pedestrians, trapping them beneath his Honda.

Police from the 110th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving pedestrians at the location and arrested Saula Quindi.

FDNY emergency responders extricated the victims from beneath his vehicle. EMS rushed the 72-year-old man to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, while the teenager was taken to Northwell Long Island Jewish Medical Center. Both were listed in stable condition but suffered serious injuries. The elderly man required surgery on his left leg for a fractured shin and knee, as well as a serious shoulder injury, while the girl required surgery on her abdomen and leg, according to the charges.

Saula Quindi had a blood alcohol content of .25%, which was above the legal threshold of .08%, according to the charges.

“As alleged, this defendant failed in every way and jeopardized two lives with his decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol,” Katz said. “Two people were left seriously injured, and the defendant will be held responsible for his actions.”

Queens Criminal Court Judge Glenda Hernandez set bail at $50,000 cash and $150,000 bond. If convicted, Saula Quindi faces up to 15 years in prison.