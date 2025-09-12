Astoria welcomes Prime No. 7, a new era of Halal Korean BBQ

Astoria is finally getting its own Korean BBQ restaurant with mouth-watering all-you-can-eat BBQ and sushi, smoky mocktails and a festive atmosphere that can even turn a weeknight dinner into a celebration.

Prime No. 7, located at 34-19 Steinway St. is having a grand opening on Friday, Sept. 12, offering something new for the neighborhood, with a sleek and upscale atmosphere and delicious 100% Halal Ayce BBQ.

“We try to introduce new Halal cuisines to the Halal community; we don’t really promote the Halal so much right now, but those who know, know because we don’t serve any pork,” said Jashim Ullah, one of the owners and chief operating officer of Amani Hospitality. “We also offer different things, like we have lamb bulgogi on the menu, which no other Korean barbecue has.”

The new space is a product of the Amani Hospitality Group, who have had quite a hand in providing a range of Halal dining experiences in Queens, as well as signature mocktails and wine with ingredients that can boost your mood and more. The hospitality group is responsible for other local gems in Queens, such as Nur Thai in Astoria and Woodhaven, Aroma Indian and Sugar N Coal in Rego Park, and a Prime No. 7 location in New Jersey, as well as other projects, like A to Z Decor.

The hospitality group, comprised of childhood friends from Queens, is known for their innovative ideas, whether they’re giving a Halal take on various cuisines from all over the world, or offering a temporary escape from the busy streets of Queens with their sleek and upscale decor. Prime No. 7’s expansion to Astoria is particularly momentous as the western Queens neighborhood, known for its diverse array of food, is surprisingly lacking when it comes to authentic Korean BBQ. The restaurant only serves mocktails; however, the festive vibe that the venue brings gives guests a fun experience while keeping it family-friendly.

“We wanted to do something different, but we also want to be extremely family-friendly while still offering a fun vibe,” said Ullah. “Here, you’ll still have loud music, you’ll have fun, but you won’t have somebody running around drunk, and we’ll be open late nights too.”

Their all-you-can-eat BBQ has highlights like marinated chicken, beef bulgogi, spicy lamb, lamb bulgogi, prime short rib, or butter garlic scallops, to name a few. The restaurant is also unique in that the servers assist guests with cooking at their tables for a more interactive experience while also ensuring that guests have the best meal possible by not over or undercooking their meats.

“We’re just trying to bring something so different that Astoria needs, because there is no Korean barbecue in the area that’s actually legitimate,” said Ullah. “This is the only one that’s built the way it should be, where you have the grill on the table, the ventilator, and the prime cuts of meat. We also offer upgrades, where you can get a crazy looking steak that comes with a nice visual effect, so we’re going to offer something that nobody has had before, and all you can eat barbecue with sushi added.”

Another highlight is their signature zero-proof cocktails and zero-proof wine. Some menu highlights include the Mango Mirage, made with ingredients like Ritual tequila, infused mezcal lion’s mane, mango puree and agave. The drink offers a sweet and refreshing mango flavor with a hint of spiciness. Other notable mocktails include their Grill and Chill, which comes in a smoky case for a fun presentation, made with Ritual tequila, pineapple puree, green tea, yuzu juice and Korean Ginger tea.

“The drinks are one of our key things; we offer mocktails that give you a different effect,” said Ullah. “Rather than going the alcoholic route, we’re thinking outside the box.”

As Prime No. 7 makes its debut, the new restaurant brings a fun new vibe to the area, along with delicious food and drink, and a fun experience. Whether guests are looking to celebrate a special occasion or just looking for a unique way to get together with friends, the restaurant has something for everyone.

“We just wanted to do something so out of the ordinary,” said Ullah. “We want to give people an extraordinary experience where they want to come back, like I’ve always had Korean BBQ every once in a while for that experience, but here, the server is cooking for you, they’re interacting, we’re more service intensive, so guests can get that full experience.”