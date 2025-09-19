Young entrepreneurs shine at Astoria’s First Tween & Teen Maker’s Market

Astoria’s young entrepreneurs showcased their talents at the first-ever Tween and Teen Maker’s Market on Sept. 15. The event brought a lively afternoon where kids connected with the community and sold a wide variety of handmade goods, including jewelry, mocktails and more.

The event, organized by Projekt NYC, took place on 31st Ave. Open Street from 12 to 4 p.m. and featured over 20 tween and teen vendors from the ages of 8 to 17. These young vendors brought a lighthearted and festive mood to the area while community members explored the work of the young creatives and entrepreneurs at the event.

“This market wasn’t just about selling, it was about giving kids a chance to step into the role of entrepreneur, to express themselves creatively, and to gain real-world experience in running a business,” said Ted Psahos, the executive director of Projekt NYC.

Projekt NYC is a non-profit organization based in Astoria that has a mission to empower middle and high school students through creative expression, civic engagement, volunteerism, and college readiness. The Tween and Teen Makers Market is the group’s latest initiative to help provide meaningful opportunities for youth leadership and community connection outside of the classroom.

The 31st Ave Open Street Collective was the perfect collaborator for the event, as the space has provided a platform for many local makers and entrepreneurs to connect with the community since Open Street’s inception, with some entrepreneurs even opening their own storefronts in Astoria over the years after first connecting with the community through the outdoor platform.

In true Astoria fashion, the market garnered camaraderie and support from the community, including contributions from La Bomboniera Marylu, which provided tables for the young entrepreneurs to showcase their work, along with assistance from Projekt NYC teen volunteers from local high schools in the area who helped vendors with setup and breakdown, greeting families, along with interviewing the young vendors and taking photos and videos to share on social media.

“One of the kids made the cutest little clay animals, she was only nine,” said Alice Klingman, a volunteer from the Baccalaureate School for Global Education. “I wouldn’t say I had a favorite vendor, but I did end up buying a pair of earrings and a handmade scrunchie before the end of the event.”

Some of the vendors included a pop-up mocktail stand called The Shrubbery, created by Elek Jordan, a 12-year-old from IS 429Q. His menu included drinks like “Divorce,” a mix of charred lemon zest, coconut water, lime juice, mango juice and a splash of Tabasco. Another talented vendor included Romina Kilgore, a middle school student from IS 126Q, who showcased her thriving bracelet business, Beads by Romi, which she launched at just 8 years old. Local IS 141Q sisters Emma and Riley Lau also participated in the market, with handcrafted resin earrings that Emma first started making in the fifth grade. She has already built a following through participating in pop-ups throughout Astoria, while Riley added her own creative contributions.

Other creators included Kris’s Cool Candles, Craft Crochet by Matt and Monster Jousting, a music project by Evander Torres, who sold CDs of his original music at the market.

“Astoria has such a vibrant culture of small business, and it’s important that our kids feel empowered to see themselves as part of that tradition,” said Psahos.

For more information about Projekt NYC and upcoming events, please visit their website or stay up to date by following them at @Projekt_NYC