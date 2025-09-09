Brooklyn man charged with attempted murder in brutal Astoria attack that left victim in coma

Norberto Ordonez-Delvalle is accused of ramming his victim in this Nissan Altima and driving off before returning to punch him repeatedly in the head, leaving him critically injured on Broadway in Astoria

A Brooklyn man is being held without bail after he was charged with attempted murder for the vicious beatdown of a motorist in Astoria, who remains in a coma.

Norberto Ordonez-Delvalle, 25, of Bay Ridge Avenue in Bensonhurst, surrendered to the NYPD’s Queens Warrants Squad in Queens Village and was later booked at the 114th Precinct in Astoria on Thursday, Sept. 6. He was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court the following day on a complaint charging him with attempted murder in the second degree, multiple counts of assault in the first degree and vehicular assault in the second degree, a felony under VaSean’s Law, named for a Kew Gardens Hills elementary school student, which toughens provisions of the Penal Law pertaining to the death or injury caused by a driver who is drunk or impaired by the use of drugs.

According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of Friday, Aug. 1, Ordonez-Delvalle was involved in a verbal dispute with a 30-year-old man who drove a white 2005 Cadillac in front of 45-03 Broadway in Astoria, just between 6:35 a.m. and 6:55 a.m. As the dispute intensified, Ordonez-Delvalle got into a black 2012 Nissan Altima and drove it straight at the victim, striking him, causing him to fall to the street. Video surveillance shows the victim getting up from the ground while Ordonez-Delvalle put the vehicle in reverse and attempted to hit the man again before driving away. The video showed the Altima return to the scene moments later, and Ordonez-Delvalle got out and punched the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground, and then repeatedly punching him in the face. Ordonez-Delvalle got back into the car and sped away from the scene northbound on 45th Street. The victim sustained severe trauma to his head and was rushed by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

A doctor from the surgical intensive care unit at Elmhurst Hospital informed a detective from the 114th Precinct that the victim suffered a subdural hematoma brain bleed. He needed a craniotomy, a surgical procedure to remove part of his skull to give neurosurgeons access to his brain, and he has been in a medically induced coma since he was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital on Aug. 1, according to the criminal complaint.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Lana Schlesinger remanded Ordonez-Delvalle into custody without bail. Former Governor George Pataki held a signing ceremony for VaSean’s Law at P.S. 165 in Kew Gardens Hills in 2005, where 11-year-old VaSean Alleyne went to school before he was struck and killed by a drunk driver from Fresh Meadows in October 2004.