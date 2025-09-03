Over 1,000 people line the streets of Bell Boulevard every year for the Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Bayside is a small but mighty neighborhood in northeast Queens bordering Whitestone, Oakland Gardens and Fresh Meadows.

With a diverse makeup of residents coming from global backgrounds, including Italian, Korean, Irish and Greek, the neighborhood has become a cultural melting pot that is reflected by its food and entertainment scene. Many residents dine at establishments that have been fixtures in the community for decades, including Marbella Resturant, Monahan Fitzgerald, and VI Pizza.

Additionally, the Bayside Historical Society serves as a timekeeper of not only the history of the neighborhood, but also the past and present events that have shaped the community for generations. Founded by Joseph H. Brown in 1964, the Bayside Historical Society aims to preserve and promote the history of Bayside and its surrounding communities. The Bayside Historical Society also hosts annual events, including the Totten Trot 5K and the Winter Art Show.

Throughout the years, neighbors gather for recurring celebrations, including festivals, community events, parades, and more. Below is a roundup of some of the most famed annual neighborhood events in Bayside.

Over 1,000 people line the streets of Bell Boulevard every year for the Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade has hundreds of participants of all ages who march down Bell Boulevard. Many groups representing Irish heritage, including Irish-American organizations, Gaelic football teams, bagpipe players, and drummers, march in the parade.

Every June, hundreds of families travel to the historic Fort Totten for an unforgettable fireworks show in celebration of Independence Day. The brightly colored fireworks display illuminates the scenic backdrop of Fort Totten Park, as families view the Throggs Neck Bridge and Little Bay in the distance. This year’s fireworks show was hosted by Council Member Vickie Paladino in partnership with the Queens Chamber of Commerce, Bayside Historical Society, NYC Parks, and Fireworks by Grucci.

Bell Blvd. Food and Music Festival

To Bayside residents, Bell Boulevard is an iconic strip of food, drink and entertainment for all to enjoy. Every year around June, the Bayside Village Business Improvement District hosts the Bell Blvd. Food and Music Festival, drawing crowds in the thousands. Festivities are free, which include e live music on every block, games, face painting, performances, sports and family friendly activities.

For the foodies, the festival has tickets for their Restaurant Stroll, allowing attendees to sample dishes from local restaurants including Bourbon Street, Moho Mexican Grill, Avli the Little Greek Tavern, Masaaki Modern Japanese, Papazzio, Sangarita’s, Four Four South Village, Hitlt Burger and VI Pizza.

Now in its 27th year, the St. Mary’s Toy Run is an annual event that builds community and spreads holiday cheer to children in St. Mary’s Hospital for Children.

Every November, the East Coast Car Association brings a large fleet of cars and motorcycles filled with toys to St. Mary’s Hospital for Children. The event begins at Forest Park and ends at the Bayside facility. The youngsters and their families then head outside to meet the caravan and even interact with Santa Claus. This event aims to bring holiday joy to kids with complex medical needs, while raising donations to support the hospital’s services.

Every April, hundreds of Baysimarchde’s youngest baseball players and their families kick off the Little League Season with a parade marching along Bell Blvd. to Crocheron Park. The Bayside Little League has been in the community since 1953 and has 27 teams.

Now in its 24th year, the Bayside Historical Society’s annual Totten Trot 5K has runners of all backgrounds enjoying a Halloween-themed foot race.

The waterfront course is in the historic Fort Totten Park and runners race down a path flanked by buildings of historical significance dating back to the late 1800s. The race starts and finishes at the landmarked Officers’ Club, which is the home of the Bayside Historical Society. The course includes a loop out onto Little Bay Path to the Throgs Neck Bridge and back to the Fort.

For the past 24 years, the Bayside Historical Society has hosted its Winter Art Show, showcasing contemporary artists from all over the borough. This year’s art show included 52 local artists and 20 Bayside High School student artists who submitted images of their work for exhibition in virtual galleries on the Bayside Historical Society’s website. Additionally, over 80 artworks were displayed at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center.