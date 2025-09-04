The best of Bayside: your guide to the newest shops and restaurants

Bayside is buzzing with the energy of new restaurants and businesses, giving residents something new to explore. The bustling community is the perfect representation of the diverse culinary palate of Queens, from Taiwanese noodles to delicious bakeries. From Bell Boulevard and beyond, here is a list of new restaurants and businesses in Bayside to try.

Somedays Bakery

Somedays Bakery recently expanded to their third Queens cafe with their newest location in the Bay Terrace Shopping Center. The bakery boasts delicious and inventive pastries like their Black Sesame Tahini croissant, and seasonal treats that rotate throughout the year to keep their menu fresh. Keep an eye out for some of their upcoming Fall and winter flavors that are bound to delight customers.

212-67 26th Ave., Bayside

somedaysbakery.com

Instagram: @somedaysbakery

Akito Sushi

Akito Sushi is a recent addition to the Bayside community, opening earlier this year in the popular and bustling Bell Boulevard area. The Japanese restaurant offers another delicious option in Bayside’s diverse culinary scene, with a sleek and modern look that’s perfect for lunch meet-ups or weekend dinner plans. With an array of Japanese dishes, from sushi to bento boxes, fried rice, noodles and more, the new space offers a delicious and affordable dining experience for customers to enjoy in the Bayside community.

39-23 Bell Blvd., Bayside

akitobayside.com

Instagram: @akitosushibayside

Dim Sum Bloom

Dim Sum Bloom expanded to Bayside this past June, offering signature dim sum dishes along with an array of authentic Chinese dishes. The space, which offers a traditional dim sum menu along with a selection of fried rice and lo mein, is making strides in the restaurant industry for being the first NYC-based restaurant to use its own robot to prepare stir-fry dishes. The inventive space is perfect for lunch or dinner meet-ups and has must-try dishes like their soup dumplings, barbecue spare ribs and much more.

208-06 Cross Island Pkwy., Bayside

dimsumbloom.com

Instagram: @dimsumbloom

Döner Haus

Döner Haus added its second Queens location to the borough after expanding to Bell Boulevard this past June. The 100% Halal German-style eatery is known for its compact menu with three signature items, including their Döner sandwiches, wraps and boxes that come with salad and a side of fries. The space specializes in offering high-quality Halal meat with zero fillers, and the recent addition offers a perfect go-to space, particularly for the nightlife crowd looking for delicious late-night eats.

40-04A Bell Blvd., Bayside

Doner.haus

Instagram: @realdonerhaus

Tipsy Tequila and Taco Bar

Tipsy Tequila and Taco Bar opened earlier this summer, offering the neighborhood a fun space to relax and unwind, enjoy great food, meet with friends or watch sports on their large-screen TVs. The restaurant and bar offers a great meet-up spot for weekends and after-work drinks and indulge in delicious tacos, burgers and more at great prices and plenty of weekly specials.

213-11 41st Ave., Bayside

tipsybayside.com

Instagram: @tipsyinbayside

Little Kuma

Little Kuma is a hidden gem in Bayside, offering authentic Asian cuisine, including dumplings, Taiwanese-style steak, Korean fried chicken wings, ramen, fried rice and much more. The restaurant has an extensive menu with options for all appetites and an array of delicious desserts, like matcha crepe cake. The small space is a great place for a meet-up with friends or a cozy date night to indulge in delicious and authentic dishes.

43-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside

littlekumanoodle.com

Instagram: @littlekuma.noodle

Four Four South Village

Four Four South Village expanded to the Bayside community earlier this year, offering authentic Taiwanese cuisine like their braised beef noodle soup, crispy popcorn chicken, a popular Taiwanese snack, steamed and fried dumplings and much more. The delicious restaurant first opened in Queens with a location in Flushing before gaining notoriety for its delicious dishes and expanding to Manhattan-based locations. With cooler weather soon approaching, the restaurant’s signature braised beef noodle soup is a must-try with its tender beef and noodles in savory broth.

42-23 Bell Blvd., Bayside

fourfourvillagenewyork.com

Instagram: @fourfoursouthvillagenyc

QQ Nails and Spa

QQ Nails and Spa made a debut in Bayside this summer, offering a sleek and upscale salon to escape for the day and indulge in beauty and self-care. The recent addition offers a range of services, from manicures and pedicures to waxing, body treatments like deep tissue massages, and special packages. The beauty salon also has its own line of press-on nails, designed and handmade by its nail artists, for those looking for beauty and self-care at home.

39-14 Bell Blvd., Bayside

qqnailspa.com

Instagram: @qqnailsnyc

Iron Pump Gym

38-17 Bell Blvd., Bayside

ironpumpgym.net

Instagram: @iron.pump.gym

For those looking to work out in a quiet and intimate space, Iron Pump gym is the perfect hidden gem in the neighborhood, offering individualized training and privacy. The fitness facility, which opened this past Spring, is the gym’s second Queens location after expanding from their Flushing space. The facility offers a range of amenities for solo workouts, private lessons and more, including an upstairs space with cardio equipment.