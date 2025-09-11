New exhibition celebrating Black and brown artists to launch at Cambria Heights library

Artwork by Barrington Brissett that will feature at Marissa Lowe’s “Uplifted” exhibition. Photo courtesy of Marissa Lowe.

An upcoming art exhibition at the Cambria Heights branch of Queens Public Library (QPL) aims to showcase the work of Black and brown artists across New York City.

“Uplifted,” curated by Queens resident Marissa Lowe, will launch at QPL’s Cambria Heights branch at 218-13 Linden Blvd. on Sept. 13 with an opening reception between 2 and 4 p.m.

Lowe, a recent Master’s graduate in museum administration from St. John’s University, will host her first solo curated exhibited when Uplifted launches at the weekend and said she is excited to make her solo debut with an exhibit that does “something positive” for her community.

Lowe said the exhibition is designed to inspire and empower youth who frequent the library by connecting them with positive artistic role models.

“By showcasing local black and brown artists, the point is to foster pride creativity and aspiration while celebrating the richness and diversity of cultural expression,” Lowe said.

Artists from all over the city have contributed works for the upcoming exhibition, including artists from Harlem, Brooklyn and Jamaica.

Lowe believes it is “extremely important” to provide local youths with role models who “look like them” and said the exhibition can also showcase the power of local libraries.

“I feel like there’s not enough black and brown representation, especially in the art world,” Lowe said. “Every time I go into the library, I see the positive response from all the youth that walk in to see the artwork. I thought it would be such a moving thing to give them artworks made by artists who look just like them, to give them the opportunity to understand that libraries are more than a place of books. They’re places that foster community creativity and imagination.”

Lowe said she libraries foster a sense of community and offer resources that many local residents are not even aware of.

Uplifted will run at QPL Cambria Heights from Sept. 13 to Oct. 31 and Lowe said she is proud that her first solo curated exhibition will have a positive impact on the local community.

“It’s extremely exciting. I’m just so glad I get to contribute to the greater society and actually use my voice and my platform and the resources that I have to just do something positive for my community.”