Centric tops off as largest condominium in Woodside/Sunnyside East

New Empire Corp. celebrated the recent topping off of Centric with Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas J. Grech (eighth from left).

Centric, a 12-story-tall condominium with 131 luxury units at 58-01 Queens Blvd. in Woodside, has officially topped off, becoming the largest condominium in Sunnyside East.

The topping off comes just months after a record-breaking $1.512 million sale was made for a penthouse unit. The sale marked the highest in the history of Woodside and Sunnyside.

“We should all be celebrating the private developers who work doggedly every single day and put their own capital at risk to build projects and employ people, alongside their dedicated partners and suppliers who help bring these developments to life,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas J. Grech said. “This is a gorgeous luxury development in a vibrant, growing area with local retail and transportation. It’s a great place to buy and why Queens is the place to live, work and play.”

Centric was developed by the development and construction management firm New Empire Corp. Tang Studio Architect and Whitehall Interiors designed the building.

“With Centric now topped off and a historic $1.5M+ penthouse contract signed, it’s clear this building has captured the attention of a new wave of buyers in Queens,” New Empire Corp. Chairman and CEO Bentley Zhao said. “Sunnyside East is experiencing the same transformative energy we saw in Long Island City, and Centric stands at the center of that evolution, bringing Manhattan-level luxury to a vibrant and authentic neighborhood.”

Amenities include a bicycle room, a parking garage, a private gym, private storage, laundry facilities, a podcast/music studio and a pet grooming station on the ground floor, as well as a co-working center, a resident’s lounge and game room, a dining room and a terrace with a pickleball court, mini golf, a jungle gym and an outdoor kitchen on the second floor. There will also be a rooftop terrace with a pergola, dining and lounge furniture, lush planters and grilling stations.

Nest Seekers International’s Bethoney Shen Team is leading sales at Centric, alongside One Realty Global. Those interested in getting a condo there can visit the sales gallery at 12-01 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City. Visitors there who are interested in buying can explore immersive displays and learn more about available units. Residences are priced from $599,000.

“The response from buyers has been extraordinary,” Nest Seekers International Senior Vice President and Managing Director of New Development Michael Bethoney said. “The record-breaking sale at Centric proves what we’ve long believed — that Sunnyside East is one of the most exciting emerging luxury markets in New York City. Centric combines stunning design, unmatched amenities and exceptional access, making it a standout for investors and end-users alike.”