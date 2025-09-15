CM Paladino secures $68K grant for wheelchair accessible van for St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children

St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children received a $68,000 grant for a wheelchair-accessible van. Council Member Vickie Paladino, who represents the neighborhoods of Whitestone, College Point, Bayside, Little Neck, and Douglaston, secured the grant funding for the children’s hospital system.

The 11-passenger wheelchair-accessible van was delivered and is used daily as cost-free transportation for families who need access to St. Mary’s specialty patient care services.

The trek to St. Mary’s Bayside campus from other neighborhoods across the city can often take up to two hours on public transportation. Longer commute times can create challenges for families managing work, childcare, and daily responsibilities on top of taking their children to the Bayside campus. Additionally, for low-income families, the cost of transportation to and from the hospital can create a barrier, especially when visiting a hospitalized child multiple times a week.

So far, families have already felt the impact of the new transportation service, as they are able to overcome the obstacles of public transportation and visit their children regularly. Additionally, caregivers are able to dedicate more time to care planning, discharge preparation, and clinician-led family training—ultimately improving the child’s care and quality of life.

“Supporting the families and children at St. Mary’s is deeply personal to me. I have visited the site many times, spending time with the kids, reading to them during story time, and witnessing firsthand the incredible care provided here,” said Council Member Vickie Paladino.

Paladino added that it’s essential to ensure that families can be with their children during treatment.” St. Mary’s holds a special place in my heart, and I will continue to stand by them in their mission to give every child the chance to heal, thrive, and feel supported,” she added.

“With this van now on the road, the families of St. Mary’s no longer face transportation-related barriers to accessing the level of care that is needed for their child’s health and happiness,” said Sean Lally, president and CEO of St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children. “We are so grateful to Councilwoman Paladino for securing this generous grant, which is already making a real difference in the lives of children and families we serve.”

For the past 150 years, St. Mary’s has served as the only center for pediatric long-term and rehabilitative care in New York City. Through an inpatient hospital facility in Bayside, Queens, as well as home care services and community programs, St. Mary’s provides a continuum of care to children with medically complex conditions.