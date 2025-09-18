Creep groped young woman on bus in Jamaica Hills: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly groped a 20-year-old woman onboard a Q65 bus on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica Hills.

Police from the 103rd Precinct are looking for a creep who groped a woman on board a Q65 MTA bus in Jamaica Hills last month.

Police say the 20-year-old victim was riding on Hillside Avenue near 169th Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, when a stranger stood behind her and grabbed her buttocks. The suspect ran off the bus at 169th Street and fled in an unknown direction. The woman was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Tuesday and described him as a balding man with a medium complexion, dark hair with a goatee. He wore black-rimmed eyeglasses, a white button-down shirt over a dark T-shirt, blue jeans and a dark baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding this forcible touching investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Sept. 14, the 103rd Precinct has reported 83 sex crimes so far in 2025, ten fewer than the 93 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 10.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are up slightly in the precinct with 25 reported so far this year, one more than the 24 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 4.2%, according to CompStat.