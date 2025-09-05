Get ready for a week of delicious deals with New York City’s inaugural Curbside Dining Restaurant Week, featuring an array of participating Western Queens eateries.

Open Plans NYC organized the week-long special, which runs Sept. 5 through Sept. 12. The promotion includes discounts and exclusive deals for customers dining outdoors. The grassroots advocacy group prioritizes a people-first street culture through various campaigns throughout the city.

Curbside Dining Restaurant Week encourages businesses to continue utilizing curbside dining while the weather is still warm and throughout the beginning of the fall season, while the weather is still pleasant throughout the day, and guests can still enjoy outdoor dining before the colder winter months.

The Inaugural Curbside Dining event features participating restaurants throughout the five boroughs, including an array of cafes and restaurants that have become favorites throughout the Western Queens community, including Mercato LIC, Soleluna, Sean Og’s Tavern, DiWine Natural Wine Bar and Restaurant, The Queensboro and The Barn Coffee Shop.

The weeklong promotion allows local residents to indulge in exclusive deals from their favorite restaurants and cafes in the area and try a restaurant they’ve never been to before.

From prix fixe menus to discounts, here is a list of specials and promotions for Curbside Dining Restaurant Week:

The Barn Coffee Shop

26-08 Hoyt Ave S, Long Island City

10% off the entire bill

Mercato LIC

47-46 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City

Complimentary focaccia bread

The Queensboro

80-02 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights

Two-for-one beers and house cocktails

DiWine Natural Wine Bar & Restaurant

41-15 31st Ave, Astoria

10% off all wine by the bottle

Sean Og’s Tavern

60-06 Woodside Ave, Woodside

$35 prix fixe Curbside Dining Restaurant Week menu

Soleluna

4001 Queens Blvd, Sunnyside

Complimentary dessert

To learn more about Curbside Dining Restaurant Week, visit @openplansnyc.