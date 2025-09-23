Cyclist sought for striking elderly woman in Rego Park: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who was riding outside the Queens Boulevard bike lane when he allegedly slammed into an 80-year-old woman who was crossing the road and left the scene of the collision.

Police from the 112th Precinct are still looking for a cyclist who slammed into an 80-year-old woman on Queens Boulevard in Rego Park in August and sped away from the scene.

The victim was attempting to cross the street at 64th Avenue and Queens Boulevard just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, when the rider on a neon-colored electric bicycle crashed into her outside of the bike lane, police said Tuesday. The woman fell to the ground as the cyclist left the scene of the collision, traveling westbound on Queens Boulevard toward Junction Boulevard.

The impact of the collision caused the victim to strike her head on the pavement, and she sustained serious physical head injuries, police said.

EMS responded to the location and rushed the victim to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and said he has a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.