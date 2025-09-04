Dead man found floating in Newtown Creek off Hunters Point South Park: NYPD

The body of a dead man was pulled from Newtown Creek off Hunters Point South Park in Long Island City.

The body of a dead man was found floating on Newtown Creek just off Hunters Point South Park in Long Island City on Thursday morning.

Police from the 108th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an aided man in the water off Malt Drive and 2nd Street just before 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 4. Upon their arrival, officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive.

The FDNY brought the body ashore near the Hunters Point South Kayak Ramp near Malt Drive Park. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. His age has not been determined, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.