Deja Brew Café celebrates first anniversary in Richmond Hill with art market, community sips

This weekend, an upscale café will raise a toast to its one-year milestone.

Deja Brew Café (DBC), the first café and bistro on Jamaica Avenue, is set to mark the occasion with a dazzling display of neighborhood spirit. From Friday, Sept. 12, to Sunday, Sept. 14, the neighborhood is invited to an array of community-building events, including a pop-up market of artisan crafts, an evening of conversations with local artists and a social brunch. The upcoming itinerary speaks to DBC’s status as a mecca for creatives and food connoisseurs.

For Saturday’s pop-up market, attendees will interact with vendors and shop through their small businesses, showcasing an assortment of baked goods, jewelry, thrift fashion and craft supplies. The anniversary festivities will also feature the Woodhaven Art Circle, a nonprofit artist collective, and DJ Synchro, an artist who has spun turntables in NYC parades. From noon to 5 p.m., the planned vendors joining in on Saturday’s art market are Mana Flans, GBead Adornments, LLC, The Goodness Kitchen LLC, Regal Candle Bar, The Afterglow Studio and more.

Located at 102-10 Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill, the Guyanese-owned café has introduced a delectable assortment of Caribbean and Latin American-fused cuisine to southeast Queens. Since its inception, DBC has become renowned for blending rich flavors with handcrafted drinks, a gastronomic combination that serves as a valuable addition to the local food scene.

The menu offers hearty options, including the strawberry burrata toast and chicken and waffle sliders. Most of the dishes are topped with an edible orchid petal, emphasizing the quality of their presentation. Another distinctive layer is the infused cheese sauce and homemade tartar sauce — the savory sauces are made in-house.

On the beverage side, DBC has no shortage of succulent refreshments. Throughout the day, customers relish in mango-flavored mimosas and red sangria — two delicacies that are local favorites. The café’s signature beverage is the Deja Punch, a cocktail that is said to be mixed with guava, mango, pineapple nectar, accompanied by soju, a Korean liquor, and prosecco.

Amid the enthusiasm surrounding the one-year milestone, DBC moves forward to the future with the company of fellow Richmond Hill-based small businesses. With the loyalty of regulars and support from the community, DBC remains hopeful of its continued presence on

Jamaica Avenue.

DBC encourages all attendees to register for the celebratory gatherings.

To RSVP for the artist talk on Friday, Sept. 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., click here.

To RSVP for the pop-up market on Saturday, Sept. 13, visit here.

Lastly, to RSVP for the social brunch on Sunday, Sept. 14, from noon to 5 p.m., it is highly recommended to call DBC for reservations at 718-844-8935.