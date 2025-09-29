State Comptroller DiNapoli report highlights growth, affordability challenges in western Queens

23th Street, Long Island City, Queens, New York, USA – August 14th 2023: Old and modern high rise architecture in Long Island City. A new report by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has highlighted the economic growth and affordability challenges that the neighborhood is experiencing. Photo: Getty

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has released a western Queens snapshot, highlighting how the neighborhoods of Long Island City, Woodside and Sunnyside are simultaneously experiencing economic growth and an ongoing affordability crisis.

In the new report, DiNapoli noted that the three neighborhoods have distinct personalities but said all three areas are contributing to the borough’s business growth, median household income and new housing. However, the report further notes that such economic growth has fostered an ongoing affordability crisis that threatens to push out long-term residents.

The report, which centers on the areas within the boundaries of Community District 2 between 2013 and 2023, is the latest in a series of neighborhood profiles across New York State.

DiNapoli said the neighborhoods have all grown economically over the past decades, with each neighborhood also experiencing increased business activity and housing supply.

The area boasted a population of 123,823 residents as of 2023, representing roughly 5% of the borough’s population and a 10% increase on the 112,866 residents who lived in the area in 2013.

Just over half of the residents in the area are foreign-born, with a majority of foreign residents coming from Asia and Latin America.

The area’s foreign-born population represents a larger share than the boroughwide population of 47.6% and the citywide population of 36.5%, DiNapoli said.

The region’s $94,371 median household income exceeded the median boroughwide $84,961 and citywide $79,713 in 2023, although that median income is significantly bolstered by Long Island City’s median household income of $162,100.

LIC’s median income was more than twice as high as Sunnyside’s median of $80,934 and Woodside’s median of $76,334.

However, the neighborhoods had a corresponding smaller share of individuals and children living below federal poverty lines and fewer households making house of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) compared to the borough and city wide levels.

Meanwhile, housing units in LIC quadrupled to 26,177 units from 2010 through to 2024 due to zoning changes introduced in the neighborhood in 2001. However, zoning changes preserved the lower-density characteristics of Sunnyside and Woodside, meant these neighborhoods grew by just 2.4% to 22,788 units and 7.4% to 20,116 units, respectively.

More than three-quarters of the units are rentals, which is higher than both the city and boroughwide shares, while the area’s median rent of $2,107 was higher than that of Queens ($1,915) and New York City ($1,779).

The neighborhoods, which are served by the 108th Precinct, experienced a sharp rise in violent crime between 2013 and 2023, according to the report. Violent crime, consisting of murder, rape, robbery and felony assault, reached a 20-year high due, in part, to a citywide increase of felony assaults.

Violent crime did fall by 3% in 2024, while overall crime fell by 4.6% in the same year after five years of consecutive growth.

Meanwhile, the report also found that LIC had the largest share of residents who moved into their home in 2021 or later, while Woodside had the largest proportion of foreign-born residents, with 60.2% of Woodside residents born outside the US.

The report showed growth in income, housing, businesses, test scores and other indicators of well-being that outpaced the city and Queens overall, which DiNapoli said signals continued progress for the three neighborhoods.

However, he added that the neighborhoods have experienced very different rates of economic growth, with the bulk of the change in income, new businesses and housing taking place in LIC.

DiNapoli’s report encouraged local officials and stakeholders to continue monitoring these disparities as the area progresses.

“These diverse neighborhoods have grown economically over the past decade and experienced relatively strong household incomes, moderate poverty levels and increased business activity and housing supply,” DiNapoli said in a statement released alongside the report.

DiNapoli said he hoped the report can inspire local leaders to take steps to ensure the future progress of the three neighborhoods.

“There is a strong immigrant population in this section of Queens and it is helping lead the borough’s revitalization. While there is a lot of positive progress to cheer for, challenging issues like the high cost of housing persist,” he added.

“It’s my hope that this report will be an asset that local leaders and community stakeholders can use as they continue their efforts to ensure these are great neighborhoods to live, work and go to school in.”

U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez said the report showed the remarkable growth that Western Queens has seen as well as highlighting the ongoing challenges such as housing affordability.

“As the representative for Western Queens, I’ll keep fighting in Washington to make sure federal policy supports small businesses, invests in working families, and protects immigrant communities,” Velázquez said in a statement.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, meanwhile, said growth in Western Queens has “breathed new life” into Western Queens but added that such growth has created challenges related to affordability.

“I look forward to working with the State Comptroller and all our partners to effectively balance that inspirational growth with responsible development that keeps people in their communities,” Richards said in a statement.

State Sen. Mike Gianaris said Western Queens “continues to drive New York’s economy forward” but added that elected officials must ensure that they tackle the issue of affordability.

Similarly, Assembly Member Claire Valdez said the report has showcased the “tremendous growth” of Western Queens but said the progress has come with “the pressing challenge of affordability.”

“Our responsibility now, as always, is to ensure that growth doesn’t push people out, but instead helps them thrive right where they are,” Valdez said.