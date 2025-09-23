EHS surgery chair shares tips for thyroid care in recognition of Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month

With September marking Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, Episcopal Health Services (EHS) Chairman of Surgery Dr. Sheldon H. Genack, MD, FACS, stressed the importance of proper thyroid care and early detection.

Dr. Genack is a fellowship-trained, double board-certified specialist in otolaryngology, which entails head and neck surgery, as well as facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. He noted there are actions people can take to maintain thyroid health and recognize warning signs.

One tip Dr. Genack has in relation to thyroid health is for people to know their family history, as those with a family history of thyroid cancer could be at an increased risk of contracting it. He also recommended monitoring the nodule size and any potential changes. He said a prompt evaluation should be done in the event of new lumps, enlargement or neck pain. An ultrasound may be needed to see whether changes have occurred with the nodule. Annual check-ups are imperative, as they can lead to early signs being detected. Lastly, he urged people not to ignore symptoms. Attention is required in the event of difficulty swallowing, hoarseness or persistent neck pain.

“Thyroid health is often overlooked, but early detection is key to successful outcomes,” Dr. Genack said. “Patients should be aware of risk factors such as family history and changes in the size or feel of thyroid nodules. Routine check-ups and timely evaluation of any thyroid irregularities can make a significant difference.”

Dr. Genack and EHS encourage those in the Rockaway community and beyond to take proactive steps when it comes to thyroid care. These people are encouraged to reach out to their healthcare provider if they have any concerns. An appointment can be scheduled with a specialist at EHS by calling 718-EHS-DOCS.