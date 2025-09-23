Op-Ed | Turning experience into credentials with SUNY and CUNY Reconnect

On an evening in New York City, a home health aide finishes his shift, puts the kettle on and opens a CUNY application. Meanwhile, a school aide sets down her bag and wonders what it would take to lead a school. For years, tuition costs have kept college out of reach for both of them. Now, thanks to New York’s new “SUNY and CUNY Reconnect” program, they can go to college at no cost, study nursing and teaching and step into careers our state urgently needs.

This year’s state budget allocated $47 million for Reconnect for eligible adult learners in high-demand job areas such as teaching, nursing, technology and cybersecurity—and it has energized students and employers alike. Tuition is covered, and so are books, fees and supplies. In plain terms: if you’re an adult aged 25 to 55 without a degree, you can go back to school for zero dollars. Already more than 16,500 New Yorkers have applied. SUNY has received about 9,500 applications and CUNY around 7,000.

Reconnect is aimed at high-demand sectors: health care, teaching, advanced manufacturing, AI and cybersecurity, engineering and renewable energy—where employers are hiring today and projecting even greater need tomorrow. This is the mission of community colleges. They are close to home, located in every part of the state, and designed to meet students where they are—with evening schedules, credit

for prior learning and strong ties to local employers.

I’ve met countless New Yorkers who pressed pause on their education because of financial and family obligations. They drove ride-share vehicles, worked retail, took overnight shifts and have done jobs nobody else wants to do. They kept our city running. Now they can earn credentials that unlock stable, well-paying careers; careers New York is desperate to fill.

Teachers and nurses are the clearest examples. Student and patient needs keep rising, while the pipeline of trained professionals hasn’t kept pace. Reconnect helps close that gap by funding flexible pathways in health care, education and technology. For many adults, that first degree or credential is the difference between barely getting by and earning a salary in a high-demand career. That’s life-changing for families, improves care for patients on the hospital floor and provides stability for students in the classroom.

Another cohort our state needs to tap into is our veterans. In schools and clinics alike, veterans’ training is an asset. Reconnect offers a practical route to convert that experience into practical settings by sharing their knowledge and experience, especially in teaching and health care.

Adult learners balance work, family and school. If Reconnect is to be effective, the design should follow a few simple principles. Keep pathways clear and predictable so students can plan for the future. Provide counseling and advisors who track progress with personalized support to offset hardships. When appropriate and consistent with academic standards, recognize relevant experience to shorten time to complete college. And make every step, from applying to registering to getting help, easy to understand.

Employers can support with paid work-based learning and guaranteed interviews. I have advocated for a public-private partnership between employers and community colleges for years, and this is a great place to start.

But education alone won’t solve shortages. We have models that work: the “Doctors Across New York” and “Nurses Across New York” initiatives proved that targeted loan repayment changes where providers practice. When we align funds with community need, people go where they are most needed. Ultimately, this is what Reconnect strives to accomplish.

Affordability, accessibility and high-quality have been guiding stars since I became Chair of the Senate Committee on Higher Education. I have expanded access to higher education, and it tells adults who never got their shot, or who wanted a change in the direction of their career: “We see you. We need you. And we will invest in you.”

Let’s be clear: this is a beginning. The demand we’re already seeing tells us two things—New Yorkers want to learn and our economy is ready to hire. Our job now is to sustain funding, keep the application simple, expand high-need programs and measure outcomes so we know what’s working. If we do that, Reconnect won’t just change individual lives; it will strengthen entire sectors of our economy and the communities they serve. That’s good for families. That’s good for business. That’s good for New York.

Toby Ann Stavisky represents New York’s 11th Senate District.