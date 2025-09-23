Fall is the perfect time of year to indulge in warm and hearty recipes to get into the autumn spirit and fully bask in the change in temperature and seasonal ingredients. The cooler season has so much more to offer than delicious flavors like pumpkin spice and apple cinnamon, and the diverse borough of Queens has Autumn recipes from around the world to indulge in.

Whether you’re looking for a cozy cup of hot chocolate or a warm bowl of stew, here are some autumn recipes inspired by cuisines around the world to reflect the diversity of the borough.

Ingredients: 1 jar oysters, 1 cup panko, 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil, 3 Tbsp all-purpose flour, 1 large egg, 1 Tbsp water

Instructions: Drain 1 jar of oysters well. Preheat the oven to 400ºF (200ºC). Add 1 cup panko to a frying pan and add 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil. Toast the panko over medium heat until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Transfer the panko into a bowl or shallow dish and allow to cool. Coat the oysters with 3 Tbsp all-purpose flour and pat off any excess flour. Coat the oyster with the egg mixture of 1 large egg and 1 Tbsp water. Coat the oyster with the toasted panko on both sides, gently pressing so that it adheres to the batter. Place the breaded oysters on an oven-safe wire rack set in a baking sheet. Bake at 400ºF (200ºC) for 15 minutes.

Ingredients: Private Reserve Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 1 large yellow onion, chopped, 3 carrots, cubed, 6 Yukon gold potatoes peeled, cubed, Kosher salt and pepper, 2.5 lb boneless leg of American lamb, fat trimmed, cut into cubes, 3 large garlic cloves, roughly chopped, ½ cup dried apricots, 1 cinnamon stick, 1 bay leaf, 1 ½ tsp ground allspice, 1 1/2 tsp ras el hanout Moroccan spice blend, ½ tsp ground ginger, 6 plum tomatoes from a can, cut in halves, 2 ½ cups low-sodium beef broth, 1 15-oz can chickpeas

Instructions: In a heavy oven-safe pot, heat 2 tbsp olive oil over medium heat until shimmering. In the heated oil, saute onions, carrots, and potatoes for 4 minutes or so. Add the garlic and season with salt and pepper. Remove from the pot and set aside briefly. In the same pot, add more oil if needed, and deeply brown the lamb on all sides. Season with salt and pepper. Turn the heat to medium-high and return the sauteed vegetables to the pot. Add the dried apricots, cinnamon stick, bay leaf, and spices and stir to coat. Add the plum tomatoes and broth and bring everything to a boil for 5 minutes or so. Cover the pot and place it in the 350°F heated oven for 1 ½ hours (check partway through to add water or broth if needed). Now stir in the chickpeas, cover, and return to the oven for another 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve hot with your choice of Lebanese rice, couscous, pita bread, or your favorite rustic bread.

Ingredients: 1 butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces, 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, 1 pinch salt, 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, 1 small yellow onion, 2 large cloves of garlic, ½ tsp. salt, 1 pinch black pepper, 1 teaspoon of dried oregano, 2 Tbsp. fresh oregano, divided, 2 cups low-sodium chicken stock (or vegetable stock), 1 stick cinnamon, ½ cup canned white kidney beans, rinsed, 1 small pear, peeled, cored, and chopped into ½” pieces, 2 Tbsp. walnut pieces, ¼ cup Greek yogurt (or whipping cream), omit if vegan, 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

Pistou: 2 tablespoons pistachios, chopped, 1 tablespoon parsley or any herb you like, chopped, pinch salt and pepper, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

Instructions: Preheat the oven to 425°F. Toss the squash with olive oil and salt. Spread onto a roasting pan and roast until fork-tender, about 25 minutes; set aside to cool. In a medium-sized pot over medium-high heat, add the olive oil and sauté the onion until soft. Add 1 teaspoon of dried oregano and garlic; sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the cooled squash, pear, broth, cinnamon stick, salt, and pepper; cover and let it come to a boil. Once boiling, add the beans and walnuts; lower the heat to allow the soup to cook gently over low heat until all of the flavours mix and the pears are fork tender, about 20 minutes. Remove the cinnamon stick and, using the immersion blender, smooth out the ingredients. Add the yogurt very gradually, mixing with a whisk to ensure it blends well and turns the soup creamy. Season the soup; add the fresh oregano and parsley. To make the pistou: combine all ingredients in a bowl and top the soup.

Ingredients: 4 cups whole milk, 2 cinnamon sticks, ⅛ cup granulated sugar, ¾ teaspoon vanilla extract, 4 whole cloves, 4 oz dark, bittersweet chocolate (60%), 1 tablespoon 100% cocoa powder, ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Instructions: Combine milk, cinnamon, sugar, and vanilla in a medium-sized saucepan. Heat over low-medium heat on the stove until the mixture steams, about 5 minutes. Add chocolate and cocoa powder to the steaming milk and whisk until it’s melted, about 2 minutes. Remove the hot chocolate from heat and use a strainer to discard cinnamon sticks and cloves. Add the cayenne pepper. Pour the Mexican hot chocolate into individual mugs. If desired, top with homemade whipped cream, a dusting of cayenne pepper, marshmallows, or chocolate shavings.